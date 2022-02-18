Chinook Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Encore Presentations at ISN World Congress of Nephrology 2022

SEATTLE, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KDNY), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases, today announced upcoming presentations at the ISN World Congress of Nephrology 2022 from February 24 – 27, 2022.



The following abstracts will be presented as poster presentations at the ISN World Congress of Nephrology 2022:

Atrasentan Abstract WCN22-0484 A Phase 3, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study of Atrasentan in Patients with IgA Nephropathy (The ALIGN Study) Author: Hiddo J. L. Heerspink, PhD, PharmD, University Medical Center Groningen, Groningen, Netherlands Abstract WCN22-0480 Atrasentan in Patients with Proteinuric Glomerular Diseases (The AFFINITY Study) Author: Anjay Rastogi, MD, PhD, UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine, Los Angeles, CA BION-1301 Abstract WCN22-0485

Pharmacodynamic and Clinical Responses to BION-1301 in Patients with IgA Nephropathy: Initial Results of a Phase 1/2 Trial Author: Jonathan Barratt, MChB, PhD, FRCP, University of Leicester, Leicester, UK Abstract WCN22-0483 ADU-CL-19: A Phase 1/2, Multicenter Trial to Investigate the Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics, and Pharmacodynamics of BION-1301 in Healthy Volunteers and Adults With IgA Nephropathy Author: Jonathan Barratt, MChB, PhD, FRCP, University of Leicester, Leicester, UK For more information on these and other abstracts, please visit the ISN World Congress of Nephrology 2022 website.



