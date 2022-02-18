New York, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Organic Fertilizers Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06129745/?utm_source=GNW

The market is recovering gradually, and it is gaining momentum. There is an increasing demand for fertilizers due to improved economic conditions, and this is anticipated to lead to a positive outlook during the forecast period. At present, the organic fertilizer market in North America has recovered after experiencing a phase of gradual growth. Companies operating in the organic fertilizer market in North America took several measures to ensure efficiency in their supply chains. For instance, Nutrien Ltd, North America’s biggest farm retail supplier, moved up its shipments of crop supplies by two to four weeks from its normal spring schedule, as a precaution. The company asked farmers to place orders via phones or online channels, and it made sure that the supplies were delivered to them.



The United States and Canada are the major markets for organic fertilizers in North America. The accomplishment of the objectives of rural development and sustainable growth, by improving soil management, preserving biodiversity, and promoting resource efficiency, are contributing to developing a favorable environment for organic fertilizers and biofertilizers.



The government polices and the easier registration processes in North American countries, such as the United States and Canada, are favoring the organic fertilizer industry in long term. For example, in the United States, the registration process is done at the state level, and biofertilizers are registered under soil amendments, as they contain organic components. In Canada, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has well-defined processes accepted by the industry, for the registration of biofertilizers. This practice allows biofertilizer companies to operate in a safe environment and attract new investors into the industry. The favorable governmental polices for organic farming are directly aiding the organic fertilizer market and will have long term impact in the market.



The growing population in North America is leading to a decline in the proportion of arable land, which is primarily used to produce food. For instance, in 2018 the arable cropland in the USA was 253.7 million acres which decreased to 251.1 million acres in 2020. This is necessitating cultivation in poor soils. The application of biological organic fertilizers helps in enhancing the yield and the quality of the soil. Therefore, the application of biological organic fertilizers improves the availability of all kinds of nutrients. This, in turn, is anticipated to contribute to productivity, nutrient content, and profitability.



Moreover, biological and organic fertilizers are less reactive to soil conditions and can significantly enhance nutrient uptake and utilization efficiencies. This is anticipated to improve the quality of the crop. When organic fertilizers are properly used to replenish nutrients removed in the previous crop cycles, they improve the productivity of farms. An increase in farm productivity is beneficial to the environment, primarily due to the lower requirement of land, labor, and energy per unit of output.



According to the Research Institute of Organic Agriculture (FiBL), the area under organic cultivation in North America increased from 32,23,331 ha in 2017 to 38,38,393 ha in 2020. Owing to the increasing popularity of organic food, the growing area under organic cultivation, and the increasing demand for good-quality crops, farmers are anticipated to use organic fertilizers instead of synthetic fertilizers.



United States Dominates the Market



Organic fertilizers have shown increasing efficiency in the production of organic strawberries, especially in five prominent producing areas in California, including Watsonville, Santa Maria, Oxnard, San Diego, and the Central Valley, where there have been increasing incidences of nitrogen deficiency in organic strawberries since 2015. As organic strawberry is an expanding market in California, this is an opportunity for industry players to enter the market and resolve the issues being faced by organic strawberry growers in California. According to USDA, in the United States, the area of certified organic fruits, tree nuts, and berries was at 78,280 acre in 2019, and it increased by 7% over the past four years. The rise in organic cultivation is likely to drive the demand for organic fertilizers in the country. ?



Some recent studies have showcased that optimum doses of organic fertilizer composted with liquid biofilm biofertilizer have been efficient in increasing soil nutrients availability on dryland Lithosols containing weathered rock fragments and subsequently boosted the yields of spinach crops planted on it. These studies are spreading awareness in the country and stimulating the growth of the market.



There is widespread adoption of organic crop production techniques across the United States, and the demand for organic products is booming, owing to the rising incomes and improved farming practices that make organic yields more robust. These are the factors that are expected to drive the organic fertilizer market in the United States.?



The North America organic fertilizers market is highly fragmented, with the top five market players accounting for about 14.8% of the market in 2020, while other companies accounted for the remaining 85.2% share. Agrinos Inc., Kiwa Bio-Tech, Nutrien Ltd, Rizobacter Argentina SA, and California Organic Fertilizers are some of the major players in the North American organic fertilizers market.



