INVITATION TO AN INVESTOR CALL ON SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION'S INTERIM REPORT, OCTOBER 1 – DECEMBER 31, 2021

Helsinki, Finland

SSH Communications Security's Interim Report October 1 – December 31, 2021, will be published on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at approximately 09.00 EET.

A conference call for media, investors, and analysts will be held at 10.00 EET on the same day.

The financial statement release will be presented by SSH CEO Dr. Teemu Tunkelo and CFO Niklas Nordström.

The presentation materials (in English) will be available on the SSH Communications Security’s website (www.ssh.com) after the conference call.

Time: February 24, 2022, at 10.00–11.00 EET

Place: Video call

To join the meeting, please register no later than Tuesday, February 22 at 16.00 EET by sending an email to kristian.nieminen@ssh.com.

Conference call details will be sent to registered participants during the afternoon of February 23.





SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION

Niklas Nordström

CFO









About SSH

SSH helps organizations safeguard their mission-critical digital assets at rest, in transit, and in use. We have 5,000+ customers worldwide, including 40 percent of Fortune 500 companies, and major organizations in Finance, Government, Retail, and Industrial segments.

We are committed to helping our customers secure their business in the age of hybrid cloud and distributed IT and OT solutions. Our Zero Trust solutions offer safe electronic communications, secure access to servers and between servers. Our teams in North America, Europe, Asia along with a global network of certified partners ensure customer success. The company’s shares (SSH1V) are listed on Nasdaq OMX Helsinki. www.ssh.com.

###