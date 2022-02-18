American Cannabis Company, Inc. Provides Overall Update on Company Progress and Plans for 2022

DENVER, CO, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – American Cannabis Company, Inc. (OTCQB: AMMJ) (“ACC” or “Company”), a business-to-business cannabis consulting solutions provider and licensed owner operator, is pleased to provide an overall update on Company progress and its plans for 2022.



The Company looks forward to a busy year in 2022 across all brands within its portfolio. Since its inception in 2013, much of ACC’s success was derived upon being a provider of end-to-end consulting services. The Company has spent considerable time aligning itself with strategies for long-term scalability and sustainability. The acquisition of Naturaleaf in April of last year gave ACC its first pivot point into a new core focus of overall business, providing the catalyst needed to connect its overall brand identity with clean green and organically based cannabis cultivation. Moving forward, the Company plans to focus on four primary areas of business that will further promote its clean green cannabis cultivation mission: operational management consulting, SoHum Living Soils®, Naturaleaf cultivation and dispensaries, and brand expansion by means of strategic mergers and acquisitions.



Ellis Smith, Co-Founder and the new CEO of American Cannabis Company, Inc., said: “This is going to be a very exciting year for the Company. We are now in a position to deploy our ‘cage-free cannabis’ products and services across all brands under the parent company umbrella. With this ability to now showcase our passion and expertise for a consistent high quality cannabis experience, ACC will continue to implement means to further validate our mission. We will continue to show the market how our products stand apart from other commercially manufactured products.”



In late 2021, the Company received an official certification from the Organic Materials Review Institute (OMRI) for its product, SoHum Living Soils®. This product is a fully amended, pH-buffered growing medium that will continue to disrupt the agricultural markets as a ‘Just Add Water’ super soil, acting to eliminate the human error element from cannabis and non-cannabis crop cultivation. SoHum Living Soils® was created to combat complex cannabis cultivation strategies as it is a complete living soil that optimizes a plant’s genetic potential. Designed to be ready to use, SoHum Living Soils® is a complete and diverse solution for both indoor and outdoor cultivation, combining the best of modern science and agriculture with traditional expertise and farming practices. With this recent approval from OMRI, SoHum Living Soils® is officially OMRI Listed® and appears on the OMRI Products Lists©.



In addition to this prominent certification, The Company recently secured Clean Green Certification for SoHum Living Soils® as well as for all products grown and manufactured under the Naturaleaf cultivation facility. To become Clean Green Certified® in both areas means that the flower product and biproduct, the facility, the cultivating processes, and input materials uphold strict standards that are consistently maintained under organically based regulations. Retail bags of SoHum Living Soils® are now carried in over one hundred and fifty (150+) retail stores and is a strategic growing component for many commercial cannabis cultivators. SoHum’s OMRI Listed® and Clean Green dual certification gives cultivators confidence in using this living soil solution as part of their organic growing process.



“We are at a very pivotal point in our Company. After having spent many years developing and refining our brand strategy, all brands under the American Cannabis Company name are now in alignment with the core mission to elevate the consumer experience by committing to wellness, quality products and organically based practices,” said Tyler Schloesser, Chief Operating Officer of American Cannabis Company, Inc. Mr. Schloesser continued: “We have the ability to offer Clean Green Certified® products that are grown using OMRI Listed® and Clean Green Certified® inputs, and this certainly differentiates us in the market.”



Through its plant-touching operation, Naturaleaf, the Company is actively selling Clean Green Certified® flower to medical patients through its three (3) retail channels within the city of Colorado Springs. The mission of the Company continues as it has worked with the Naturaleaf team to now offer Clean Green Certified® cannabis clones to the market along with an entire line of wholesale products including organically based flower, trim, and clone stock. Additionally, ACC has recently partnered with the official Bubba Kush brand to be the provider of clean green quality cannabis to the Colorado market. This opportunity gives the Company the ability to maximize the genetic potential of each licensed strain and allows for ACC and Naturaleaf to offer top-tier, organically based products to the conscious cannabis consumer.



On the consulting side of the Company, ACC is implementing its core mission and values across all projects related to existing clients. Currently, the Company is working on several large-scale cultivation operational deployment and management activities for clients in both Michigan and Arizona. When completed, these operations will be managed by ACC and set to produce quality cannabis that is cultivated using practices that are consistent, replicable, and clean.



Ellis Smith commented: “We are excited to be able to adapt and apply our processes, methodologies, and technological resources to our current client projects as well as all future clients and partners that seek to up-level the way in which cannabis is produced in their respective region(s) of the world. Our brand identity stands upon quality, and with that being said, I think it’s important to convey this steadfast approach that our team holds to redefine society’s relationship with cannabis through responsible stewardship. We are approaching 2022 with a clear focus, and we will continue to expand our footprint and scale all of our brands with a push toward clean green, organically based practices.”



About American Cannabis Company, Inc.



American Cannabis Company, Inc. offers clean green solutions to existing and aspiring participants in the cannabis and hemp industries. We utilize our industry expertise to provide business planning and market assessment services, assist state licensing procurement, create business infrastructure and operational best practices. The Company currently owns and operates Naturaleaf in Colorado Springs, Colorado. This medically licensed entity consists of three (3) retail dispensaries, one (1) commercial cultivation facility, and one (1) non-volatile extraction operation. American Cannabis Company has also developed SoHum Living Soils® – Winner of the High Times S.T.A.S.H. Award for “Best Potting Mix”, OMRI Listed®, and Clean Green Certified®.



