Global Bifold Doors Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

The global bifold doors market reached a value of US$ 9.32 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 12.78 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.00% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor



Bifold doors are foldable doors that open and close by sliding and folding in sections. They consist of a series of panels with multiple locking points and can be installed in gateways, patios and indoor and outdoor spaces. They are commonly available in room divider, closet door, raised panel door and flat panel door variants that are used for covering small spaces, such as pantries, wardrobes, laundry rooms and gardens. Bifold doors are manufactured using durable materials, such as wood, glass, vinyl, fiberglass, unplasticized polyvinyl chloride (uPVC) and aluminum. They offer natural insulation and enhanced durability, customizability and sound absorption. Bifold doors also have minimal maintenance requirements and are cost-effective and environmentally friendly. As a result, they are widely used for residential, commercial and industrial applications



Bifold Doors Market Trends:

Significant growth in the construction industry across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. There is a rising requirement for efficient doors that offer high insulation and heat retention in houses and offices, which is leading to the widespread adoption of bifold doors. Moreover, the increasing consumer preference for modernized interior designs and extensive investments in home remodeling and renovation activities are providing a thrust to the market growth.

Additionally, various product innovations, such as the launch of bifold doors in aesthetically appealing designs with high-gloss finishing, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These premium quality bifold doors are customized as per the requirements of the consumer and are widely used in hotels and restaurants to enhance the overall ambiance of the enclosed space. Other factors, including rapid urbanization and increasing expenditure capacities of the consumers, along with extensive infrastructural development, especially in the developing economies, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global bifold doors market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on material, application and end user



Breakup by Material:

Wood

Metal

Glass

Vinyl

Fiberglass

Others

Breakup by Application:

Interior Doors

Exterior Doors

Breakup by End User:

Residential

Non-residential

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being AG Millworks, Andersen Corporation, Clearview Bi-folding Doors Limited, Euramax Solutions Ltd., JELD-WEN Inc., Kloeber UK Ltd., LaCantina Doors, Marvin Lumber and Cedar Company, Nana Wall Systems Inc., Origin Frames Ltd., Pella Corporation, The Bi-Folding Door Company and TWR Trade Frames Limited



