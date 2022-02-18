Global Digital Asset Management Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Asset Management Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global digital asset management market reached a value of US$ 4.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 13.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 19.2% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor



Digital asset management (DAM) refers to a software-based solution that is used by organizations for quick storage, retrieval and utilization of digital assets. These assets usually include processed data files, engineering blueprints, text documents, web pages, audios, videos and graphics. DAM solutions enable the authorized user to retrieve, review, edit and share data through a centralized interface. Apart from this, they automate workflow, manage permissions through copyright functionalities and streamline cloud experience for users. Owing to these benefits, they find extensive application across various industries, including banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), retail, manufacturing, information technology (IT), education, etc



The emerging trend of digitization, along with the increasing adoption of cloud-based services across the globe, is among the key factors driving the growth of the market. Owing to the growing demand for workflow collaboration and automation, enterprises are increasingly utilizing DAM solutions to maintain transparency of operations, improve digital content and reduce overall operational costs.

Furthermore, the increasing organizational focus on digital marketing is providing a boost to the market growth. As consumers are spending more time on various social media platforms, enterprises are employing these solutions to reach the masses, improve customer engagement and integrate analytical tools to understand consumer behavioral patterns. Additionally, cloud-based DAM solutions offer improved access to digital assets, higher scalability and operational speed. As a result, they are gaining rapid preference among consumers across the globe. Other factors, including the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and extensive research and development (R&D) in the field of information technology (IT), are projected to drive the market further



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global digital asset management market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on type, component, application, deployment, organization size, and end-use sector



Breakup by Type:

Brand Asset Management System

Library Asset Management System

Production Asset Management System

Breakup by Component:

Solution

Services

Consulting

System Integration

Support and Maintenance

Breakup by Application:

Sales and Marketing

Broadcast and Publishing

Others

Breakup by Deployment:

On-premises

Cloud

Breakup by Organization Size:

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Breakup by End-Use Sector:

Media and Entertainment

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Retail

Manufacturing

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Education

Travel and Tourism

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key player being Adam Software, Canto Inc., Celum, Cognizant Technology Solutions, OpenText Corporation, North Plains Systems, Oracle Corporation, QBank, Webdam Inc., Mediabeacon Inc., IBM Corporation, Widen Enterprises Inc., etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global digital asset management market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global digital asset management market ?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment?

What is the breakup of the market based on the organization size?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use sector?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global digital asset management market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

