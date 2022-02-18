Patent Application Published for AgriFORCE GrowHouse Facility and Related IP

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (“the Company") (NASDAQ: AGRI; AGRIW), an IP-focused AgTech company dedicated to advancing sustainable cultivation and crop processing across multiple verticals, announced today that a U.S.patent application entitled “Structures for Growing Plants” (U.S. patent serial number 17/436,275) has been published by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office1. There are corresponding patent publications in other countries, such as Canada, China, and Europe.

The published patent application1 highlights innovative design elements of the GrowHouse structure and operational systems, which can allow for: transmissive panels that maximize the full light spectrum; Internet-of-Things (IoT) technologies, automation and use of artificial intelligence (AI); enhanced insulation for maximizing energy efficiency; foam generators for temperature and ultraviolet light control; and a sealed positive pressure environment that provides optimal temperature, humidity, velocity, filtration, and sanitation of airflow.

Troy McClellan, President of AgriFORCE Solutions, commented: “We could not be more excited to announce this published patent application1, which significantly bolsters our growing IP portfolio. Conventional greenhouses have numerous drawbacks. They are often inefficient and do not provide an ideal environment for plants to reach their full genetic potential. Additionally, current architectural structures utilize columns and trusses, which create shade and make it difficult to optimize automated systems. In comparison, our facility design is far more cost effective, energy efficient, and allows for increased growing area, enabling our customers to deliver significant yield gains compared to traditional indoor growing systems. This is the first in a series of patent applications around our proprietary facilities, which can be constructed in virtually any environment and close to consumers, providing a local, pesticide-free, fresh, and sustainably grown product offering.”

Ingo Mueller, CEO of AgriFORCE Growing Systems, added “The publication of this patent application1 is timely, given we have plans to launch a number of these facilities in the near term. The overall market feedback on our facilities has been encouraging, given the improved yields and operating economics. Moreover, with the recent announcement of our definitive agreement to acquire Delphy Groep BV (Delphy), a Netherlands-based AgTech consultancy firm with multinational operations across Europe, Russia, Asia, and Africa, we look forward to leveraging their extensive experience, established customer base, and deep industry relationships to accelerate the deployment of our GrowHouse facilities in additional markets worldwide.”

Upon publication of a patent application, entities are liable to the patent holder to pay “reasonable compensation” for activities that would have infringed the patent if it had been granted on the publication day. The patent publication can also be cited by patent examiners to reject patent applications directed to the same subject matter.



About AgriFORCE



AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI; AGRIW) is an AgTech company focused on the development and acquisition of crop production know-how and intellectual property augmented by advanced AgTech facilities and solutions. Looking to serve the global market, the Company’s current focus is on North America, Europe, and Asia. The AgriFORCE vision is to be a leader in delivering plant-based foods and products through advanced and sustainable AgTech solution platforms that make positive change in the world—from seed to table. The AgriFORCE goal: Clean. Green. Better. Additional information about AgriFORCE is available at: www.agriforcegs.com.

