NFL Superstar, Team Diverge and Pizza Hut team up for Chain Games Showdown

Santa Monica, CA, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Blockchain champion Chain Games, the global leader in play-to-earn gameplay, is turning up the February heat as it teams with eSports superstar and all-pro NFL superstar JuJu Smith-Schuster’s Team Diverge for giant cash and crypto payouts, all-star competition, and mouth-watering giveaways powered by Pizza Hut.





Six days of extreme Call of Duty: Warzone gameplay -- with $17,500 in cash and Ethereum in the Grand Finale prize pool -- will begin on Monday, February 21st with five days of free-to-enter qualifiers presented by GetAurox.com. Each day, three teams will earn the chance to match their speed and skill against a select group of the world’s top professional gamers in the main event on Saturday, February 26th.

All of the action will stream live on twitch.tv/chaingames.io

NFL free agent and former Pittsburgh Steeler wide receiver Smith-Schuster, founder of Team Diverge, the world's first athlete-led gaming and lifestyle company, will compete in the Grand Finale and will also be giving away $2500 in Pizza Hut gift cards during a special “Halftime with the Hut”.

Entrants also will have chances to win custom pro controllers by Gamenetics.

Chain Games is an evolution in Web 3.0 blockchain gaming combining smart contract-based contests with state-of-the-art gameplay. With a $2-million budget for marketing, sponsorships, and eSports in 2022, Chain Games is building a unique ecosystem of proprietary games and global favourites, including Call of Duty: Warzone, Goobers Battle Obstacle Arena, Super Crypto Battle, Super Crypto Kart, Solitaire Plus, Beat Legend: AVICII, FPS, and many more.

