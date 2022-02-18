Innovaccer Recognized by Gartner in Report Encouraging Adoption of FHIR to Jump-Start Clinical Data Integration

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovaccer Inc., the Health Cloud company, today announced it has been listed as a partner vendor of choice in the January 2022 Gartner® report, "Quick Answer: Use FHIR to Jump-Start Clinical Data Integration for U.S. Healthcare Payers." The report provides a framework for healthcare payer CIOs to jump-start enterprise CDI investment and encourages payers to embrace Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) as the new common language for healthcare data exchange to meet the requirements of the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) interoperability mandate.

Per Gartner, "Many payers have been working for years on initiatives that depend on successful CDI, including building a longitudinal health record, improving revenue from risk and quality programs, or better coordinating care. The vast majority of payers, however, have not achieved scale in these use cases nor have they significantly increased the percentage of providers exchanging clinical data electronically. Enterprise CDI has been elusive due to a number of factors, including a lack of:

Clear technical, content, and vocabulary standards for clinical and administrative data

Provider trust in payer clinical data use beyond explicit attribute and use-case-level agreements

Financial incentives for providers to establish and maintain CDI interfaces with payers

Specific business value assessments and reasonable ROI targets for CDI initiatives

Strategic support for CDI use cases beyond compliance from executive leadership"

According to the Gartner report, standardization makes scaling possible, and innovative approaches and leading CDI vendors, such as Innovaccer, help substantially to resolve the standards barriers to achieving CDI at scale. This includes establishing FHIR as the basis for data exchange between healthcare participants, with standards defined and governed by the ONC's rule, defining OAuth 2.0 as the standard authorization framework governing entities' data access via APIs, OpenID Connect as the standard authentication protocol, and defining the U.S. Core Data for Interoperability clinical data requirements and associated code sets.

The report includes examples of enterprise CDI business cases to justify the investment.

Per Gartner, "In addition to CMS mandates, payers face an increasing regulatory emphasis on improving administrative process timeliness and transparency. This environment creates an opportunity for payers to differentiate with integrated — even automated — workflows, delivering quantifiable value to providers who participate in CDI. Committing to reducing administrative burden and associated costs with CDI initiatives will help payers overcome the trust gap and negotiate broader data usage agreements."

The Innovaccer Health Cloud®, which comprises the Innovaccer Data Activation Platform, its Application Suite, and a broad range of modular Innovation Accelerators that speed development of new solutions, natively supports FHIR for industry standard healthcare data interoperability. The Health Cloud unifies healthcare data across disparate IT systems and care settings to create a single, longitudinal patient record that includes all healthcare data sources—including clinical, claims, labs, pharmacy, and even external third-party data sources (such as social determinants of health)—providing a comprehensive view of the patient for point-of-care insights that can drive profound improvements in clinical, operational, and financial outcomes.

"We are honored to be named in the Gartner report as a Representative Vendor," said Abhinav Shashank, co-founder, and CEO of Innovaccer. "In building our clinical data integration framework, we realized that the adoption of FHIR was essential for secure communication and for improving collaboration between payers and providers. To us, the Gartner acknowledgment of Innovaccer and of the importance of adopting FHIR as an industry-standard demonstrates and supports the business case for an enterprise-wide CDI strategy. With a health cloud, payers can unify their healthcare data and streamline the work of extracting value from data—integrating it from various sources. That's the promise of the cloud revolution for healthcare—to innovate much faster and achieve the holy grail of integration and interoperability."

Learn more about the state of CDI adoption in the recently published Innovaccer white paper, "Advancing a data integration strategy: Overcoming long-standing challenges to realize a meaningful change in care management."

