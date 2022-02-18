Celebrated Local Food and Wine Shop Go Online to Rave Reviews

Bovey Tracey, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celebrated fine food and drink store, Wildmoor Deli, is taking its retail experience into the digital age. With a focus on quality products from small producers, Wildmoor Deli has launched an e-commerce site Cheese Cuisine to bring their incredible range of produce and cheese to customers around the UK.

“We’ve been working hard behind the scenes for so long,” said founder of Cheese Cuisine, Jeremy Clevett. “We’re excited to finally get our offering out there.”

Launched in January 2021, Cheese Cuisine prides itself on being different to other online cheese retailers. Their goal is to create a cheese community, championing the British cheese industry, and creating content to complement customer’s experiences.

As well as its core offering of gourmet cheeses, wines and accompaniments, the company has set out to create a cornucopia of content for cheese fans across Great Britain. The website now offers recipes, videos, restaurant features, travel information, producer interviews and an online shop featuring its signature Friday Night Cheeseboards—an opportunity for foodies and friends to explore new and different cheeses or classic favourites without the hassle of a subscription service, ‘cheesy’ tasting notes and over-the-top packaging.

From Milk to Mmm… Cheddar!

“Cheese Cuisine was born from my passion for great cheese and deli produce, as owner of Wildmoor Fine Food and Drink, a delicatessen on the edge of Dartmoor”, says founder, Jeremy.

A former vintage wine maker in Canada and Australia, cheese was the natural accoutrement for Jeremy. He explained: “It was on a road trip with my wife, spending a summer and autumn exploring the UK from John o’ Groats to Land’s End, when my obsession with British cheese began.”

On officially settling in the UK in 2015, Jeremy opened locally renowned Wildmoor Fine Food & Drink on the edge of Dartmoor, where he has spent the last five years continuing his cheese education and sharing his love and knowledge with customers.

Jeremy adds: “Cheese Cuisine is the next step on our journey, creating a platform to educate, celebrate and inspire all who fuel this unique, important and delicious British industry.”

Keeping it local

But despite going online, Devon-based Cheese Cuisine hasn’t forgotten about its roots, partnering with Farm Visits for City Children to help support the local community.

Jeremy says: “We’re on the edge of Dartmoor and we cherish our great British countryside. Every child should have the opportunity to experience country living, freedom and fresh air. That’s why we wanted to team up with Farm Visits for City Children as our chosen charity and support them through different fundraisers and giving customers an option to donate at checkout.”

Fromage and Fiction

More than just your average online cheese retailer, Cheese Cuisine is growing a passionate community, which is evident in its Fromage and Fiction club.

Jeremy explains: “The idea of the club is to bring together book lovers and cheese lovers alike.”

He adds: “We search out fantastic books for the cheese loving reader then work with the authors to develop themed cheeseboards and wine pairings centered around their novels and personal tastes.”

The club also offers events with the authors, including previous featured authors Julietta Henderson, Richard Roper, C.J Cooke and working next with Award Winning bestselling author of The Last House on Needless Street, Catriona Ward and CJ Cooke for the ultimate cheese, wine and literary evening.

To find out more, visit https://www.cheesecuisine.co.uk

https://thenewsfront.com/celebrated-local-food-and-wine-shop-go-online-to-rave-reviews/