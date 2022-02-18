LOS ANGELES, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The best way to find a stable relationship and avoid scammers is to look at reliable sites with a reputation for diligently fighting against fraud. A good example is Kismia.

About Kismia

Kismia is one of the more popular dating sites for marriage and serious dating, with over 35 million users. It offers 24/7 customer support and quickly deletes fake accounts that users come across and report. The developers also politely address negative reviews on the app store and provide solutions to problems.

Using Kismia as an example of a well-rounded dating site

Looking for the same key points found in the responsive and customer-centric model Kismia has adopted can help users find a reliable dating platform.

1. Functionality

Attractive web design and convenient functions are the first sign of high-quality online dating. These improvements require a lot of money and effort, and scammers never spend money on these things. Thus, if a dating site offers helpful features like stickers, icebreaker proposals, searching with filters, video calls, virtual presents, and so on, then it is worth exploring.

2. User quantity

All secure dating websites have a wide base of users because such platforms are under moderator control. There is minimal risk of an unpleasant experience, and as a result, people keep registering. Newcomers are advised to swipe users for some time and note how often they can notice the same person they've already seen. If there are many different profiles, then it's a good sign.

3. Availability of support

Customer support is essential on any dating website, as scammers usually avoid such serious platforms. Of course, frauds are always trying to find a way onto popular websites, but it's hard to stay there for a long time. Moderators and support experts are always on guard, and users can block or report any suspicious user they meet.

4. Reviews

People must do some research before creating an account on a dating site. New users are advised to look for real testimonials from trustworthy sources, such as Trustpilot. These will offer insight into the real experience of several people and show how many people have dealt with scammers on different platforms. Different website names can also be googled to check their general reputation.

Kismia contact details:

support@corp.kismia.com

