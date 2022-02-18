Bubblehouse brings NFTs to New York Fashion Week

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During New York Fashion Week, Bubblehouse launched two partnerships with luxury fashion brands, Altuzarra and Markarian. Integrating collectable NFT experiences into their shows, Altuzarra and Markarian surprised guests with limited edition, brand-inspired NFTs available exclusively on Bubblehouse via a special QR code on site.



At the Altuzarra show on Sunday, February 13th, guests were given a physical copy of Moby Dick, which inspired this season's collection along with a personal note from Joseph Altuzarra and inspiration imagery - each package wrapped in a print from the show’s collection. Bubblehouse created three digital NFT versions of these, each a different colorway with varied levels of collectability. “For me, it was exciting to be able to take things that are so connected to Altuzarra, within a specific moment in time, and have them immortalized as digital art pieces that can connect the physical show to the digital world creating an extended sense of community. Working with Bubblehouse for our recent show allowed us to reimagine what the future of Altuzarra touch points could look like and ultimately allowed us to be creative with a new medium,” said Joseph Altuzarra.

At the Markarian show on Monday, February 14th, the brand took a similar approach by creating one exclusive NFT inspired by the collection’s signature embellishment. The Markarian NFT was imagined as a moving jewel box that opened to reveal multi-colored crystal beads with 300 editions available for collecting. “Developing Markarian NFT’s with Bubblehouse has been a creative process - offering a new form of access to our consumers (and future consumers), interacting with the brand’s culture in an exciting way. Bubblehouse is the only environmentally responsible NFT creator which resonated with us, along with the ease in which you can navigate the NFT world through its platform. We’re looking forward to the sense of community we are creating together for fashion fans everywhere,” said Alexandra O’Neill of Markarian.

“We’re just at the beginning when it comes to NFTs and fashion,'' says Bubblehouse co-founder Rohan Sinha. “I anticipate that NFT exclusive passes for fashion brands are going to be a massive market, where holders of the NFTs receive premium access to the brand universe and associated social signals. As the metaverse, VR, and AR become more developed, fashion brands will also start creating assets in the digital realm from digital clothing, avatars, and accessories, to virtual experiences and shows.”

Bubblehouse brought together its community of digital art enthusiasts and NFT collectors with the fashion community for a long term dialogue. Altuzarra’s fashion show attendees who own the show’s NFT will be invited into Altuzarra’s exclusive “collector’s club” on the platform, where they can get the inside scoop on future NFT drops, early access to private events, premium access to the brand, etc.

Through these partnerships, Bubblehouse showcased how the platform can seamlessly provide brands an opportunity to activate within the NFT space while also expanding their audience and tapping into new areas of creative brand expression. Building on Bubblehouse’s ethos of social-sharing, community-building and accessibility, its fashion week partnerships are only just the beginning of the company’s exploration of fashion-related endeavors.



About Bubblehouse

Bubblehouse is the first social, accessible, and eco-friendly NFT marketplace where creators and collectors don’t need crypto expertise to discover, collect, and sell digital NFTs, making NFTs accessible to the mainstream world for the first time. Creators can make NFTs for free with a single click and collectors can buy NFTs with standard payment methods, without navigating complex crypto wallets and crypto currencies. Bubblehouse is the first NFT environment where people can see what their friends and favorite athletes, celebrities, and influencers are collecting, who else is collecting what they’re collecting, all in a real-time, interactive environment.

