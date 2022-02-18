Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. Declares Class A & Preferred Share Dividend

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.10000 for each Class A share ($1.20 annualized) and $0.05417 for each Preferred share ($0.650 annualized). Distributions are payable March 10, 2022 to shareholders on record as at February 28, 2022.
Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $7.65 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $9.91 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $17.56 per unit.
The Company invests in a portfolio of four publicly traded Canadian life insurance companies as follows: Great-West Lifeco Inc., Industrial Alliance Insurance & Financial Services Inc., Manulife Financial Corporation and Sun Life Financial Inc.
|Distribution Details
|Class A Share (LFE)
|$0.10000
|Preferred Share (LFE.PR.B)
|$0.05417
|Record Date:
|February 28, 2022
|Payable Date:
|March 10, 2022
Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443
www.lifesplit.com
info@quadravest.com