Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. Declares Class A & Preferred Share Dividend

Toronto, Ontario, CANADA

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.10000 for each Class A share ($1.20 annualized) and $0.05417 for each Preferred share ($0.650 annualized). Distributions are payable March 10, 2022 to shareholders on record as at February 28, 2022.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $7.65 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $9.91 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $17.56 per unit.

The Company invests in a portfolio of four publicly traded Canadian life insurance companies as follows: Great-West Lifeco Inc., Industrial Alliance Insurance & Financial Services Inc., Manulife Financial Corporation and Sun Life Financial Inc.

Distribution Details 
  
Class A Share (LFE)$0.10000
  
Preferred Share (LFE.PR.B)$0.05417
  
Record Date:February 28, 2022
  
Payable Date:March 10, 2022

