INVL Baltic Real Estate concluded a real estate sale and purchase agreement

INVL Baltic Real (hereinafter – “the Company”) informs that on 18 February 2022 a real estate sale and purchase agreement was concluded on the purchase of two garages with part of the land plot at Vilniaus Street 37 in Vilnius. The Company acquired the real estate from private individuals for a total price of EUR 425,000.

The purchase price of the real estate acquired by the Company differs by more than 15 percent from the value of the real estate object determined by the asset valuer. However, the Company notes that the acquired real estate is on the same plot of land as the other real estate owned by the Company. Therefore, the Company takes into account the total potential for reconstruction and development of all available assets when executing the above-described transaction. In addition, the total acquisition cost of real estate owned by the Company that is located at Vilniaus st. 37, Vilnius, does not exceed 15 percent of the value given by an independent asset valuer.