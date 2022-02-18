English Danish

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Proposal for election of new members for the Board of Directors

At the Annual General Meeting which will be held on 15 March 2022, the Board proposes that Marika Fredriksson and Julija Voitiekute are elected as new members of the Board of Directors.

Marika Fredriksson (born 1963) is a Swedish national and has a Master’s degree from Swedish School of Economics and Business administration Helsinki, Finland.

She has experience as CFO and Board member from listed, international companies within construction. Till 1 March 2022 she is CFO and Group Executive Vice President of Vestas Wind Systems A/S. Further, she serves as board member in AB Industrivärden and Sandvik AB.

Julija Voitiekute (born 1981) is a Lithuanian national and has a CEMS Master in International Management, a Master in International Strategy from Copenhagen Business School, Denmark and a Bachelor in Finance and Banking from St. Petersburg University of Economics and Finance, Russia.

She has worked for A.P. Moller - Maersk since 2008 and currently works as Senior Decarbonisation Integration Manager.

Copenhagen, 18 February 2022

