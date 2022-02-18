Largest Spanish Crypto Exchange, Bit2Me Goes Global With Airdrop: 1 Million Participants in 72 Hours

MADRID, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bit2Me Airdrop is well underway, and will see 8,000,000 B2M tokens given away to participants through CoinMarketCap. The airdrop is running from Feb. 9 to March 2, 2022. With over 50,000 Holders already in its first 5 months in the market, the B2M airdrop is the most highly anticipated in Spain.

First Recognized Spanish Crypto Exchange

On Feb. 16, Bit2Me became the first exchange in the world recognized by The Bank of Spain, leading the way in the Spanish-speaking market as the primer crypto suite. The company is already a giant in Spanish-speaking nations, following a $23.7 million USD ICO, which sold out across 3 rounds in only 2 mins and 24 seconds.

Guaranteed Winners vs Selected Winners

All participants with 8,888 B2M in their Metamask before March 2, 2022, are guaranteed winners.

All participants with at least 1 B2M before March 2, 2022, are eligible for Diamond and Silver winners.

All participants with at least 1 B2M in their Metamask before and after March 2, 2022, are eligible for future airdrops.

Holders on any of these networks are eligible: Ethereum, Polygon (Matic), and BSC.

Participate on CoinMarketCap

All B2M holders can take part in the airdrop to win rewards in the form of B2M. By following the simple steps laid out on CoinMarketCap (and in this video) anyone interested in the airdrop may join. Extra requirements can increase and even guarantee participants' chances of winning.

8 Million B2M Rewards

The airdrop rewards are allocated into 4 different tiers: Golden 8, Diamond, Silver, and Bronze. Every CoinMarketCap user that participates in the Airdrop and completes all the mandatory requirements will be eligible for the Bronze prize. However, the other categories are reserved for B2M token holders can be seen here in this Bit2Me Medium article.

No Claiming Necessary

Winners and eligible participants will receive the prizes via the Polygon (Matic) network, no claiming will be necessary on their part. Winners will just need to add the custom Polygon Network RPC, and add the custom B2M token to their wallet. Instruction videos for anything pertaining to the airdrop can be viewed from the above Medium article.

The B2M token will be available on all winner addresses no later than March 2. Winners will be announced no later than 3 days after the Airdrop participation period ends through official social media channels such as Telegram.

Big Response to B2M

The B2M airdrop has seen a huge response from the community with 2.2 million participants registering within the first 7 days. Bit2Me stated that anyone interested in becoming eligible for future airdrops just needs at least 1 B2M to their wallet. B2M is available now on Ethereum, Polygon, (Matic) and BSC Networks through Uniswap, Quickswap, and PancakeSwap exchange.

Backers and Partnerships

Bit2Me is backed by Huobi Ventures, ICON Foundation, TKX Capital, and Valhalla Capital, and has founders, executives and former executives from Coinbase, Polygon, Amazon, Chainlink, Nexo, Kraken, IBM, Mastercard, and more. Bit2me also has partnerships with Asian Crypto funds and companies such as DFG, GSR, NEXO, Mastercard, OVR, 100 Montaditos, GoStudent, CoinPayments, Polygon, and more.

