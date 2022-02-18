Global Oncology/Cancer Drugs Market (2021 to 2030) - by Drug Class Type, Indication and Region

Dublin, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oncology/Cancer Drugs Market By Drug Class Type, By Indication" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global oncology/cancer drugs market was valued at $135,494.17 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $274,400.63 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2030.



Cancer is the uncontrolled growth of abnormal cells in the body. Cancer develops when the body's normal control mechanism stops working. Old cells do not die and instead grow out of control, forming new, abnormal cells. The treatment of cancer in patients requires the use of different drugs like hormonal therapy, immunotherapy, targeted therapy, and chemotherapy.



Biological drugs based on monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) have emerged as a preferred option to treat various cancer types. Rise in incidence of various cancer conditions, increase in popularity of advance therapies (biological and targeted drug therapies), and surge in geriatric population worldwide are the key factors driving the growth of the global oncology/cancer drugs market. Furthermore, rise in cancer awareness, early screening of the cancer and availability of cancer drugs are expected to boost the market growth.



However, high cost involved in new drug development coupled with threat of failure & adverse effects associated with cancer drugs therapies is expected to restrain the growth of the market. Conversely, high potential of emerging economies and higher number of potential drugs in pipeline are expected to provide new opportunities for market players in future.



The global oncology/cancer drugs market is segmented based on drug class type, indication, and region. Depending on drug class type, the market is divided into chemotherapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy (biologic therapy), and hormonal therapy. By indication, it is categorized into lung cancer, stomach cancer, colorectal cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, liver cancer, esophagus cancer, cervical cancer, kidney cancer, bladder cancer, and other cancers.



Region wise, the market is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

The major companies profiled in the report include AbbVie Inc., Amgen, Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Johnson & Johnson (Janssen Global Services, LLC,), Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, and Pfizer Inc.



Key Benefits

This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends and future estimations from 2020 to 2030, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

An in-depth analysis of various regions is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to enable stakeholders to formulate region-specific plans.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the oncology/cancer drugs market is provided.

An extensive analysis of various regions provides insights that allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Top player positioning, 2020

3.4. Porter's five force analysis

3.5. Clinical trials

3.6. Market dynamics

3.6.1. Drivers

3.6.1.1. Rise in incidence of cancer across the globe

3.6.1.2. Surge in the global geriatric population

3.6.1.3. Increase in government expenditure on healthcare

3.6.2. Restraint

3.6.2.1. Adverse effect associated with the use cancer drugs

3.6.3. Opportunities

3.6.3.1. High growth potential in untapped emerging economies

3.6.3.2. Increase in number of pipeline drugs

3.6.4. Impact analysis

3.7. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Oncology/cancer Drugs Market



CHAPTER 4: ONCOLOGY/CANCER DRUGS MARKET, BY DRUG CLASS TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Chemotherapy

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Targeted therapy

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. Immunotherapy

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

4.5. Hormonal therapy

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast

4.5.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: ONCOLOGY/CANCER DRUGS MARKET, BY INDICATION

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Lung Cancer

5.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.2. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Stomach Cancer

5.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.2. Market analysis, by country

5.4. Colorectal Cancer

5.4.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.2. Market analysis, by country

5.5. Breast Cancer

5.5.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.2. Market analysis, by country

5.6. Prostate Cancer

5.6.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.6.2. Market analysis, by country

5.7. Liver Cancer

5.7.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.7.2. Market analysis, by country

5.8. Esophageal cancer

5.8.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.8.2. Market analysis, by country

5.9. Cervical Cancer

5.9.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.9.2. Market analysis, by country

5.10. Kidney Cancer

5.10.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.10.2. Market analysis, by country

5.11. Bladder Cancer

5.11.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.11.2. Market analysis, by country

5.12. Other Cancers

5.12.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.12.2. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: ONCOLOGY/CANCER DRUGS MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 7: COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. ABBVIE INC.

7.1.1. Company overview

7.1.2. Company snapshot

7.1.3. Operating business segments

7.1.4. Product portfolio

7.1.5. Business performance

7.1.6. Key strategic moves and developments

7.2. AMGEN, INC.

7.2.1. Company overview

7.2.2. Company snapshot

7.2.3. Operating business segments

7.2.4. Product portfolio

7.2.5. Business performance

7.2.6. Key strategic moves and developments

7.3. ASTELLAS PHARMA INC.

7.3.1. Company overview

7.3.2. Company snapshot

7.3.3. Operating business segments

7.3.4. Product portfolio

7.3.5. Business performance

7.3.6. Key strategic moves and developments

7.4. ASTRAZENECA PLC

7.4.1. Company overview

7.4.2. Company snapshot

7.4.3. Operating business segments

7.4.4. Product portfolio

7.4.5. Business performance

7.4.6. Key strategic moves and developments

7.5. BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY

7.5.1. Company overview

7.5.2. Company snapshot

7.5.3. Operating business segments

7.5.4. Product Portfolio

7.5.5. Business performance

7.5.6. Key strategic moves and developments

7.6. F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE AG

7.6.1. Company overview

7.6.2. Company snapshot

7.6.3. Operating business segments

7.6.4. Product portfolio

7.6.5. Business performance

7.6.6. Key strategic moves and developments

7.7. JOHNSON & JOHNSON

7.7.1. Company overview

7.7.2. Company snapshot

7.7.3. Operating business segments

7.7.4. Product portfolio

7.7.5. Business performance

7.7.6. Key strategic moves and developments

7.8. MERCK & CO., INC.

7.8.1. Company overview

7.8.2. Company snapshot

7.8.3. Operating business segments

7.8.4. Product portfolio

7.8.5. Business performance

7.8.6. Key strategic moves and developments

7.9. NOVARTIS INTERNATIONAL AG

7.9.1. Company overview

7.9.2. Company snapshot

7.9.3. Operating business segments

7.9.4. Product portfolio

7.9.5. Business performance

7.9.6. Key strategic moves and developments

7.10. PFIZER, INC.

7.10.1. Company overview

7.10.2. Company snapshot

7.10.3. Operating business segments

7.10.4. Product portfolio

7.10.5. Business performance

7.10.6. Key strategic moves and development

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b1l7v4

