The Management Board, its Chair and CEO of the Group have been elected

English Lithuanian

The Supervisory Board of AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group) elected a new Management Board, and, in its first meeting, the Management Board elected its Chair and the Group’s CEO.

On 18 February the Supervisory Board recalled the previous Management Board in corpore and elected the new members of the Management Board as well as submitted an opinion regarding the CEO of the Group. After the decision of the Supervisory Board, in its first meeting, the new Management Board elected its Chair and the CEO of the Group.

The composition of the new Management Board:

Darius Maikštėnas – Chair of the Management Board, CEO

– Chair of the Management Board, CEO Dr. Živilė Skibarkienė – Member of the Management Board, Group Head of Organisational Development

– Member of the Management Board, Group Head of Organisational Development Jonas Rimavičius – Member of the Management Board, CFO

– Member of the Management Board, CFO Mantas Mikalajūnas – Member of the Management Board, Group Head of Regulated Activities

– Member of the Management Board, Group Head of Regulated Activities Vidmantas Salietis – Member of the Management Board, Group Head of Commercial Activities

“I would like to congratulate the Management Board and the Group CEO with a successful start of a new term. Ignitis Group already achieved great results, so I am excited that the new Management Board, who has a firm grasp on Ignitis Group’s operations, will ensure further implementation of ambitious goals of decarbonisation, sustainable Green Generation development, quality services and return to shareholders”, said Alfonso Faubel, Chair of the Group Supervisory Board.

The term of the new Management Board started today.

The Management Board comprises five members that are elected for a four-year term by the decision of the Supervisory Board of the Group. According to the requirements of the Description of the Corporate Governance Guidelines of the State-Owned Group of Energy Companies, the Chair of the Management Board is elected as the CEO of the Group.

The Group announced the Supervisory Board’s approval of the candidates for the new term of the Management Board and provided their detailed CVs on 1 February 2022 ( link ).

For more information please contact:

Artūras Ketlerius

Head of Public Relations at Ignitis Group

arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt

+370 6 207 6076