Notification of major shareholding

Announcement No. 02/2022



With reference to Section 30 of the Danish Security Trading Act, Nilfisk Holding A/S has been informed by UBS Group AG about a reduction of its total holding of shares and financial instruments representing shares or rights over shares in Nilfisk Holding A/S under the 5% threshold.



UBS Group AG’s holding of shares and financial instruments representing shares or rights over shares has decreased to 4.67% percent of the share capital of Nilfisk Holding A/S as per November 1, 2021.

The notification from UBS Group AG is attached to this company announcement.

Attachments