AMA Chicago Announces Judges for 2022 BrandSmart Awards

CHICAGO, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recognizing the very best of brand marketing from around the globe, the 2022 BrandSmart Awards, presented by the American Marketing Association Chicago (AMA Chicago), announces an impressive list of judges for this year’s awards. This awards program was inspired by the “golden ratio” and created to celebrate the powerful relationship between beauty and measurement – the marriage of creativity and results. Brands and agencies worldwide are encouraged to submit marketing campaigns in a variety of categories. Submissions will be accepted through Thursday, March 10, 2022. Guidelines for the 2022 BrandSmart Awards are available online (https://amachicago.org/brandsmart-awards-guidelines/).

"Our judging panel represents some of the most creative minds in brand marketing," says Harvey Morris, 2022 BrandSmart Awards Chair. "We are honored to have such a diverse and experienced panel of judges working together to determine this year’s BrandSmart Award winners.”

The judges will critique each brand marketing campaign on creativity, thought leadership, execution, and measurable results. Past BrandSmart Awards winners include National Association of REALTORSÒ, American Eagle, FrigoÒ Cheese, Jayco, Lenovo, Hollister Incorporated, and Wisconsin Cheese.

"What these winning campaigns have in common is the ability to demonstrate incomparable creativity while delivering measurable results that move the brand forward in meaningful ways," Morris added.

The jury of judges who are responsible for selecting the award winners represent a diverse range of top talent from global brands, industry thought leaders, platforms, and publishers. They include:

Jeff Buchan, Head of Global industry Relations at Google

Kevin Hauswirth, Principal at Hauswirth Company

Jennifer Heyman, Head of Social Listening and Engagement at Wells Fargo

Tatiana Holifield, Head of Brand Social at Hulu

Paul Kontonis, Chief Marketing Officer at Revry

Annie Katrina Lee, Chief Marketing Officer at Brave Software

Heather Malenshek, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Land O’Lakes

Lauren McCadney, Vice President, Marketing Delivery at CDW

Maya McDonald, Director, Social Media and Public Relations at Mike’s Hard Lemonade Company

Andrew Saunders, Global Head of Entertainment & Culture Marketing for XCM at Amazon

Tanuja Singeetham, Head of Digital Marketing, Henkel Beauty Care Professional NA at Henkel

Meg Way, Vice President, Digital Marketing and Acquisition at Amway

Rick Wion, Senior Director, Consumer Engagement at Kellogg Company

Andrea Wood, Vice President, Global Communications at Freeman Company

Winners will be announced at the BrandSmart Awards ceremony at the AON Ballroom at Navy Pier on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at the 20th Annual BrandSmart Conference.

The BrandSmart Awards celebrate the brands and agencies behind the year's most remarkable brand marketing campaigns. Categories span the brand marketing spectrum and include:

BRAND INTRODUCTION AWARD - Recognizing the best marketing campaign to introduce a new product or service.

BRAND MOMENTUM AWARD - Recognizing the best marketing campaign for an existing product or service.

BRAND ENGAGEMENT AWARD - Recognizing the best customer engagement campaign.

INTEGRATED MARKETING AWARD - Recognizing the best integration of offline and online brand marketing to achieve a business outcome.

BRAND ADVOCACY AWARD - Recognizing the best brand advocacy marketing campaign to achieve a business outcome.

CAUSE MARKETING AWARD - Recognizing the best marketing campaign to support and promote a cause or a proactive community service.

INFLUENCER MARKETING AWARD - Recognizing the most effective, creative use of an influencer marketing campaign to achieve a business outcome.

BRAND INNOVATION AWARD - Recognizing the best implementation of technology and/or research in a marketing campaign.

Campaigns that ran between January 1, 2021, and January 31, 2021, are eligible to enter. The final entry deadline is from March 10, 2022.

Competition updates and materials, including the official Entry Guidelines Kit (PDF), are available at www.brandsmartawards.org.

About BrandSmart Awards

The BrandSmart Awards began in 2009 as a recognition of the brand marketing industry's most inspiring work. Inspired by the Golden Ratio, BrandSmart Awards celebrate the powerful relationship between beauty and measurement – the marriage of creativity and results. For more details, visit brandsmartawards.org

About AMA Chicago

AMA Chicago, the largest chapter in the American Marketing Association's global network, stands an incredible 83 years strong. Its mission is to provide ongoing development opportunities for Chicago marketers to expand their knowledge, improve their skills and grow in their careers through access to innovative marketing thought leaders and cutting-edge programming. For more details, visit amachicago.org

