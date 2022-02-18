Murphy USA Inc. Set to Host National Hiring Event

EL DORADO, Ark., Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Murphy USA Inc., one of the country's largest convenience store chains, is hiring. This month, the company will host its first National Hiring Event to fill store associate positions across nearly 1,500 stores to support the company's continued growth.

On Thursday, Feb., participating Murphy USA and Murphy Express stores will hold in-person interviews from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (local time for each store location) for full-time and part-time positions. Interested applicants can reserve an interview slot at jobs.murphyusa.com/register.

"It's a great time to join the Murphy team. We're growing and providing opportunities for our associates to develop and build a career here," said Renee Bacon, Murphy USA's Senior Vice President of Sales and Operations. "We know our people set us apart, so working at a Murphy store means having a team that values and respects you, and a company that cares about your well-being."

Murphy USA offers employees flexible scheduling, competitive pay, and a differentiated experience through a variety of benefits offerings and empowering development opportunities. A few examples include comprehensive training programs, career pathing, pay on-demand (easy access to a portion of earned wages after completed shifts), continuing education assistance for GED candidates and college students, and free access to mental health and financial wellness resources for both employees and their family members.

To learn more about a career at Murphy USA, visit jobs.murphyusa.com or text MURPHY to 97211.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA is a leading retailer of gasoline and convenience merchandise with more than 1,650 stations located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, Midwest, and Northeast United States. The company and its team of nearly 15,000 employees serve an estimated 2.0 million customers each day through its network of retail gasoline and convenience stations in 27 states. The majority of Murphy USA's sites are located in close proximity to Walmart stores. The company also markets gasoline and other products at standalone stores under the Murphy Express and QuickChek brands. Murphy USA ranks 262 among Fortune 500 companies.



Contact:

Kristen Gage - Talent Acquisition Manager

Kristen.Gage@murphyusa.com

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment