300-Unit Suburban Multifamily Mid-rise, Parterre at Emerald Row, Leases-Up in 8 Months

OAK CREEK, Wis., Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new multifamily mid-rise in the Milwaukee suburb of Oak Creek, WI has officially completed lease-up in an impressive 8-month span. Parterre at Emerald Row, the 300-unit Class B multifamily community, tipped over 95% occupancy in December after opening in March 2021 without offering concessions. Managed by Lincoln Boulevard and developed by BLVD (Barrett Lo Visionary Development), Parterre at Emerald Row sits in the heart of Drexel Town Square, and is walkable to surrounding retail stores, restaurants, and businesses.



“The swift success of Parterre at Emerald Row is something we’re proud of and proof that the market’s demand of for this type of suburban product is strong,” said Rick Barrett, Founder of BLVD. “Each floorplan is meticulously thought out to make the most of every square foot and we think renters appreciate the attention to detail.”

The W-shaped building offers one, two and three-bedroom floor plans ranging from 517 to 1,770 square feet with private terraces and porches overlooking the adjacent wetland and walking trail. Interiors feature contemporary open floor plans with natural design wood grain flooring, polished granite counter tops and high-end Whirlpool appliances.

Amenities within the community include a pool with sunbathing shelf, outdoor grilling and entertainment area, theater room, tea room, heated underground parking, fitness center, complimentary coffee bar, tech bar, club room, and bocce ball court.

Bruce Webster, Senior Vice President with Lincoln Boulevard added, “Our team’s success demonstrated at Parterre is not only indicative of the strong rental market, but also of our great partnership with BLVD in the Milwaukee urban and suburban market. We are excited to see it grow with our next project, Couture."

Parterre at Emerald Row is located at 8001 S 6th St, Oak Creek, WI 53154. For leasing information please visit www.parterreatemeraldrow.com or call 414-269-2929.

Lincoln Property Company was founded in 1965, by Mack Pogue, as a builder and operator of high-quality residential communities. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Lincoln focuses on real estate investment, construction and development, in addition to property management. Their national reputation has enabled Lincoln to attract a large client base of owners and investors who count on their ability to deliver quality results and continually serve as a market leader. Lincoln is currently the second largest multifamily manager in the United States with over 210,000 units under management. For more information about Lincoln Property Company, please visit www.lincolnapts.com/business-services.

Barrett Lo Visionary Development is a Milwaukee based, national real estate development and investment company with 20+ years of development experience. With a concentration on mixed-use development, BLVD has focused on place-making in both urban and suburban marketplaces. Our track record of award-winning multi-family development has been accomplished through our unique ability to work hand in hand with municipalities to deliver iconic projects.

BLVD has delivered premier projects including Parterre, which is part of the multi-phase Emerald Row development at Drexel Town Square, the Moderne, and The Couture, a 44-story mixed-use high-rise on downtown Milwaukee’s lakefront.

BLVD is a market creator and community builder, with a track record of delivering high-end multifamily residential development.

