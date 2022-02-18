Museum of the City of New York launches new digital guide on the Bloomberg Connects app to enrich visitor experience

New York, NY, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Museum of the City of New York launched a new, free digital guide on Bloomberg Connects, the arts and cultural app created by Bloomberg Philanthropies available for download from Google Play or the App Store. Featuring collection highlights, exhibition content, and in-depth multimedia experiences, the guide complements on-site visits and makes the Museum accessible from anywhere, offering insights for global digital visitors.

The digital guide includes signature experiences from the Museum including highlights from New York At Its Core, Activist New York, and Timescapes, as well as hit exhibitions, New York, New Music: 1980-1986 and Puppets of New York. The guide aims to expand access to the Museum's collections, including key exhibits not regularly on view. Visitors are treated to a welcome from the Museum’s director, and helpful tools for a visit like an interactive map, safety guidelines, shop highlights, and more.

“Our Bloomberg Connects guide makes it easy to learn and enjoy the multitude of New York’s stories – past, present, and future,” said Whitney Donhauser, Ronay Menschel Director and President of the Museum of the City of New York. “For those visiting New York with family and friends, we’re excited to offer this enhanced digital content, and with the guide, you can also access the Museum’s rich collection from anywhere, right in the palm of your hand.”

The Bloomberg Connects guide builds on the Museum of the City of New York’s recent digital expansion. The Museum’s innovative digital initiatives, including its virtual education hub, podcast series, live virtual programs, educational video content and global social media campaigns, have been recognized with Communicator Awards, AAM Muse Awards, and a New York Festivals Award, highlighting the institution’s achievements in creative digital content. These initiatives support the Museum of the City of New York’s mission to foster understanding of the distinctive nature of urban life in the world’s most influential metropolis.

Bloomberg Connects offers free digital guides to cultural organizations around the world. The app platform is part of Bloomberg Philanthropies’ longstanding commitment to supporting digital innovation in the arts. Bloomberg Connects makes it easy to access and engage with arts and culture from mobile devices when visiting in person, or anytime from anywhere. With dynamic content exclusive to each partner organization, the app provides a range of features including video, audio and text; expert commentary; and way-finding maps. Follow Bloomberg Connects on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter for updates on new guide launches, exhibit highlights, and more.

About the Museum of the City of New York

The Museum of the City of New York fosters understanding of the distinctive nature of urban life in the world’s most influential metropolis. It engages visitors by celebrating, documenting, and interpreting the city’s past, present, and future. With its award-winning exhibitions, public, education and digital programs, Museum connects global audiences to New York. To connect with the Museum on social media, follow us on Instagram and Twitter at @MuseumofCityNY and visit our Facebook page at Facebook.com/MuseumofCityNY. For more information please visit www.mcny.org.

About Bloomberg Philanthropies

Bloomberg Philanthropies invests in 941 cities and 173 countries around the world to ensure better, longer lives for the greatest number of people. The organization focuses on five key areas for creating lasting change: Arts, Education, Environment, Government Innovation, and Public Health. Bloomberg Philanthropies encompasses all of Michael R. Bloomberg’s giving, including his foundation and personal philanthropy as well as Bloomberg Associates, a pro bono consultancy that works in cities around the world. In 2022, Bloomberg Philanthropies distributed $1.66 billion. For more information, please visit bloomberg.org or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter.

