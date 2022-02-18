Media Advisory - New Toronto Coalition Holding Rally Against Far-Right Extremism

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A number of labour organizations and community groups have come together to form Community Solidarity TO.



We are speaking out against far-right fringe leaders of the convoy who have manipulated COVID anxieties, concerns and hardships to create deeply troubling divisions in society.

We will gather in support of Ottawa residents who are fighting to keep their neighbourhoods safe and to oppose the racism, anti-Semitism misogyny and homophobic bullying to which they have been subjected to, and ensure Toronto neighbourhoods, residents and workers remain safe from extremism.

Community Solidarity TO is holding a non-confrontational rally and march on Sunday, February 20th, beginning at 1 p.m. at Toronto City Hall.

Community Solidarity TO will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. this Friday, February 18, 2022 in the Boardroom of CUPE Local 79, 34 St Patrick Street, Toronto (Queen and University).

All media are invited to attend the press conference.



For further information, please call:

Susan McMurray

416-882-2247

www.communitysolidarityTO.ca



