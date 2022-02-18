The major shareholder of Pro Kapital Grupp has announced that he has entered into a letter of intent to participate in the SPAC listed in Paris with his portfolio of assets

English Estonian

Ernesto Achille Preatoni, the major shareholder of AS Pro Kapital Grupp or Pro Kapital, sent a letter to Pro Kapital informing the company that he plans to participate with his asset portfolio in the SPAC (special purpose acquisition company), which is listed on the NYSE EURONEXT in Paris. The companies related to the major shareholder have signed a letter of intent to contribute assets belonging to them. However, this LOI is not a binding agreement.

According to the information available to Pro Kapital, as of 31 December 2021, Ernesto Preatoni and his affiliates controlled 49.59% of the shares of Pro Kapital.

Angelika Annus

CFO

Phone: +372 614 4920

Email: prokapital@prokapital.ee