UpCity Survey Results: 2022 Small Business Websites

CHICAGO, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UpCity has announced the publication of a comprehensive survey asking small business owners and employees about their websites and related processes.



The survey post, Small Business Websites Survey: Insights Into 2022 , presents the responses of more than 600 small business professionals in the United States and Canada and explores findings in a wide range of categories, including regional trends and differences, industries making the most and least use of business websites, annual revenue as it relates to website development and usage, and alternatives to websites that businesses are turning to.

Statistical highlights include:

32% of respondents said their small business does not have a website.

42% of responding small businesses in the U.S. South do not have a website; 32% in the Midwest, 22% in the Northeast, and 22% in the U.S. West.

Of those businesses without a site, only 31% plan to develop one in the future.

90% of small businesses that are most likely to have a website are in the marketing or technology industries.

Jack Thornburg, VP of Organic Growth at UpCity, encourages small businesses without a website to devote resources to building one in order to increase visibility and generate more leads in addition to improving their online credibility.

“Certainly there are ways to promote your business outside of a website, but consumer preferences are changing more quickly than we’ve ever seen,” Thornburg said. “Regardless of industry, potential customers want to be able to learn about your business through your website and through online reviews across the web. Not only that, but more and more people expect to be able to schedule an appointment or initial sales call without having to book it over the phone.”

Visit UpCity for more information about this survey and other relevant topics relevant to small and medium B2B service providers, their leaders, and their employees.

UpCity is a resource that helps connect businesses to service providers they can trust.

