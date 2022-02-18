UNice Hair Encourages Customers To Refer Friends To Help them Get 10% Off/Get Cashback

CULVER CITY, Calif., Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As one of the biggest brands in the human hair industry, UNice Hair encourages customers to refer friends to achieve a win-win in order to get feedback on the continued support of their customers and fans.



“Nowadays, UNice Hair has developed from a small maker of human hair bundles and lace closures to a famous supplier of all kinds of real hair wigs such as black wigs , colored wigs , and other UNice wigs. Along the way, there is no doubt that the achievements of UNice Hair cannot be divorced from the support of customers. Thus, in order to thank the long-term sustainability of consumers, we decided to hold a series of special activities to help them,” the CEO of UNice Hair, Yunlong Hua, said.

No matter whichever customers have placed an order, they can get a promotional coupon and then share it with their friends. Once their friends' checkout with their coupons, customers will get a $10 cashback and their friends will get a 10% discount. What is worth noting is that coupons can be used multiple times and each cashback must be withdrawn 30 days later after the order’s shipped. Except for cashback activity, customers can pay $29 to become a UNice Plus, thus saving more than $300 per year. Besides, just need to add UNice Whatsapp to their contact list, consumers can get a $100 coupon at ease.

More importantly, UNice Hair also offers all kinds of Afterpay wigs to help customers relieve their economic pressures. It means customers just need to divide their purchase into four interest-free equal payments over 6 weeks, automatically deducted from their bank account every two weeks. Of course, Paypal, ZIP Quadpay, Sezzle, and Klarna are available at UNice Hair, too. Not to mention a 24/7 live chat system, Whatsapp helpline, and a 30-Day Guarantee UNice return policy . Once consumers have any doubt, there will be a professional customer service staff response as soon as possible.

About UNice Hair

UNice Hair, a trustworthy human hair wigs and hair weaves online vendor, always focuses on designing, producing, managing, and selling and is committed to providing all kinds of virgin human hair wigs and hair extensions at an affordable price, such as full lace wigs, glueless V part wigs, body wave hair bundles, and so on. In the future, UNice Hair firmly believes it will get more and more popular with global fashion women and meet the demands of every customer.

