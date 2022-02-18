MDM Permian Inc. (MDMP) Is Pleased to Announce the Appointment of VP of Finance

Carrollton, Texas, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MDM Permian Inc. (OTC Pink: MDMP) today announced that Michael Cohen has been appointed the position of Vice President of Finance. “Mr. Cohen has been a consultant for MDM Permian, Inc. for the last few years, bringing his knowledge and expertise to bear regarding FINRA and SEC regulatory issues as well as researching various financing scenarios.” stated Michael Rafael, President and CEO.

Mr. Cohen stated: “I am excited to accept this position and work with the MDM Permian team. With this group staking it’s claim in the prolific Permian Basin, I am extremely confident in it’s ability to replicate their past successes and continue to bring value to our shareholders!”

Mr. Cohen has over 30 years of experience in the investment banking industry, starting with Lehman Brothers in the late 1980’s. The expertise he brings to MDM Permian, Inc. comes from his involvement in a vast number of IPO’s and Secondary Offerings, with institutional, corporate, and individual accounts.

Mr. Rafael continued, “We anticipate that Mr. Cohen will be an asset to the company’s growth and financial stability for the future. We are happy and excited that he has accepted our offer to become part of our team.”

About MDM Permian, Inc.:

Based in Carrolton, Texas, MDM Permian, Inc. is a publicly traded energy company with interests in oil and natural gas wells, mineral prospects. The Company’s business plan includes building value through reserves and production in the Permian Basin of Texas. MDM Energy, Inc. (the wholly owned operating subsidiary of MDM Permian, Inc.), has been actively involved in the oil and gas industry since 1981 with offices located in Carrolton, Texas.

For more information about the company, please visit https://www.mdmpermian.com

Follow us on twitter: https://twitter.com/mdmpermian

Safe Harbor Act: This release includes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involves risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, the ability to meet customer demand, the ability to manage growth, acquisitions of technology, equipment, or human resources, the effect of conomic business conditions and the ability to attract and retain skilled personnel. The Company is not obligated to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.