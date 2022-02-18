Kols Offering Token Launches KOT Ecosystem for the Entertainment Industry

Singapore , Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kols Offering Token launched the KOT ecosystem combining KOLs, marketing, social network, NFT, and Cryptocurrency in order to create a community for the social influencers, fans, and marketers to get closer and benefit together.





KOT is the project about KOL Offering Token. It combines Blockchain, KOL, Fans, and Entertainment Services to develop an ecosystem for Community to connect KOLs from many entertainment professions to Fans and Followers. With NFT trending, People can exchange and trade items, pictures, videos, gifs, music, and each item is unique and has no copyright for that.

KOT Token is based on the Binance Smart Chain Platform (BSC platform), the total Supply is 100 million tokens. The project chooses the BSC Platform because of the great connection of every other service, the fee is quite low, the speed of transaction is stable and BSC is one of the most potential Platforms in the World right now to develop and easy to upgrade and support.





What KOT focuses on is not only the Technology and infrastructure, they are building an Ecosystem to serve the Entertainment Community using Blockchain and Tech 4.0. At first, the company concentrate to build up the community who have belief in this Industry, and also all the features will attract more users from Games, the NFT market, and “Big Fan”.





Big Fan is the NFT platform that sells KOLS-branded items. Built on BSC network. NFT kols will be a great source of income with great returns that big fans invest in. A cross-platform application developed for users to access the KOT ecosystem service at all times.





And now we want to talk about the Special product that will launch this 2022: K-livestream.





KOT will be the token that owns the world's largest kols network, Easy exchange in all transactions, while increasing economic value for owners. Future DEFI platform to create business ideas, exchange services and own unique Kols Token for users, Store information for BIG FANs NFT KOT app for entertainment service.





Bringing an exchange environment for the community, upgrading the telecommunications social network in the future Intermediary tokens exchange with the tokens of organizations individuals in the field of kols. Today's application allows users to optimize their needs on a social networking platform. This is also a tool for KOLs to interact with BIG FANs around the world. Through this special feature, the exchange of personal tokens and KOT is secure and verification of the exchange becomes easy.





The plan in 2022 KOT will bring a new development platform, that is Game 2.5D service and NFT Market applied directly to the ecosystem of KOT Ecosystem integrated directly on the Karaswap platform. It is a breakthrough step to bring users more diverse experiences and increase the applicability of KOT more strongly





To know more about Kols Offering Token visit www.kols.global





