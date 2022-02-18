Fight Of The Ages (FOTA) aims to be the MR Crypto Game Players

SINGAPORE , Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fight Of The Ages set for its upcoming launch, it's a new crypto game that's being built from the ground up to take advantage of Microsoft Mesh technology. That means it's got mixed reality (MR) capabilities built into its DNA, in attempt to make it stand out from the rest of the pack.





A Real, Immersive Metaverse

The fact that Fight Of The Ages is built to be an MR game means that it will likely enter the market as the first crypto game to provide a true immersive metaverse experience. It will be the kind of game world that players can explore in 3D - using any compatible platform.

And its developers intend to maximize the game's reach by developing it simultaneously on a variety of platforms using the Unity 3D game engine. The game will have clients on Microsoft Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS. It will even be accessible through modern web browsers using the WebGL API. Players can choose their preferred platform and experience the game however they wish.

A Multiplayer Battle Arena

Mixed reality is a useful feature - but only if the game using it does something interesting with it. And Fight Of The Ages seems to have found a gaming niche that lends itself well to the technology. The game itself is an AAA multiplayer online battle arena game, with multiple gameplay modes to suit every kind of player.

There is a 30-level quest-driven campaign mode where players can explore the game's three principal worlds, The Greenland, The Earth, and The Nightmare. In those worlds, players will have to complete challenges to earn rewards in the form of the game's native FOTA tokens and experience points. There are also plans to hold special monthly and seasonal quests that add new challenges with even greater rewards.

Beyond the campaign mode lies the game's main draw - its multiplayer battle arena. There, players can participate in player-versus-player battles with others. The game's built-in battle-matching system makes it so that players may only battle others of a similar level to keep things fair. But if they wish to test their skills against stronger competitors, they can use a challenge mode to take on any player they choose.

Unique Play-To-Earn Mechanics

Fight Of The Ages, as every modern crypto game does, includes built-in play-to-earn mechanics that make gameplay a lucrative proposition for players. To start with, game assets are tokenized in the form of player-owned NFTs. That means players have ownership of their characters, game items, land, and even player skins. They can upgrade those items through gameplay and sell them on the game's built-in marketplace whenever they want.

Or, they can take part in a mechanic that most other games don't offer: rent-to-play. Owners of Fight Of The Ages NFTs can monetize their hard in-game work by renting out their assets to other players. That way, it's possible for players to build up a stable of valuable characters and game items and then turn them into an ongoing income source - even if they never play the game again.

An Upcoming Multi-Platform Launch

Altogether, Fight Of The Ages has all of the makings of a GameFi game unlike any that have come before. And interested players aren't going to have to wait much longer to get a look at it. Although the completed MR experience won't be ready right away, the core of the game is expected to see an alpha launch on iOS, Android, and PC by February.

The MR integration is scheduled to take place at during the second quarter of 2022, so the fully-functional MR crypto game is scheduled as early as April.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/fightoftheages

Telegram: https://t.me/fota_channel

Medium: https://link.medium.com/l9kg0iOOInb

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fightoftheages

Company: FOTA