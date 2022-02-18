Globevest Capital Ltd announces the upcoming dissolution of Globevest Capital Tactical Covered Options Fund

English French

BOUCHERVILLE, Quebec, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globevest Capital Ltd (“Globevest”), as investment fund manager of Globevest Capital Tactical Covered Options Fund (the “Tactical Covered Options Fund”), announces that it intends to proceed with the dissolution of the Tactical Covered Options Fund on or about April 20, 2022 (the “Dissolution Date”).



From February 18, 2022, no new investment or additional investment in the Tactical Covered Options Fund will be accepted, including from current unitholders and through a periodic investment plan.

As the asset level and the number of unitholders of the Tactical Covered Options Fund do not meet its requirements, Globevest has decided to proceed with its dissolution. This action is consistent with Globevest’s strategy to offer effective investment solutions targeting investor needs.

Current unitholders of the Tactical Covered Options Fund can have their units redeemed or transfer their investments to another mutual fund of the family of funds of Globevest before the Dissolution Date. The unitholders are encouraged to discuss the available investment options with their financial advisor.

Unitholders will not be required to pay transfer or redemption charges in connection with the dissolution of the Tactical Covered Options Fund. As required by securities regulations, a notice of the dissolution has been sent to the unitholders of the Tactical Covered Options Fund.

About Globevest Capital Ltd

Globevest was established in 2002 and is an independent portfolio manager and investment fund manager offering alternative investment strategies. Their portfolio managers specialize in managing risk with options strategies by using a structured mathematical approach supported by advanced computer systems.

Source: Globevest Capital Ltd Information: Patrick Proulx

President and Portfolio Manager

Globevest Capital Ltd

1005 Lionel-Daunais Street, Suite 104

Boucherville, Québec J4B 0B1

Telephone: 450-641-8989

Fax: 450-641-2889

Email: patrick.proulx@globevestcapital.com

More details at: www.globevestcapital.com









