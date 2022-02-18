Aphex BioCleanse Systems, Inc (OTC:SNST) Suspends Director Scott Smith

PITTSFORD, NY, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aphex BioCleanse Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: SNST), a forward-thinking, publicly traded company, announces it has come to the attention of the Board of Directors of Aphex BioCleanse Systems, Inc., that on February 10, 2022, Board Member Scott Smith filed a legal action in the U.S. District Court for Massachusetts against the Company and two of its Directors.

The object of the lawsuit is not to benefit the Company's shareholders but to financially benefit Scott Smith individually, and the litigation potentially damages shareholder interests. This litigation also clearly violates the "Schoon Doctrine", (Schoon v. Smith, No. 554, 2006 Del. Feb. 12, 2008)

The Schoon Doctrine supports that acting Directors cannot bring actions against the Company, its Directors and/or Officers that are not in the interests of the Company and as such breaches the fiduciary responsibility of each the Director to the shareholders.

Accordingly, the Chairman of the Aphex Board of Directors, Thomas Fitzgerald has determined, effective immediately, to suspend Scott Smith from any, and all duties as a Board Director, pending a complete investigation of this matter and allow a review by the other full Board members.

Investor Contact:

Jon Olson, CEO

Milestone Management Services

Jon@milestonemanagementservicesllc.com

702-217-9518

https://aphexus.com/

About Aphex BioCleanse Systems, Inc.

Aphex BioCleanse Systems, Inc. is the developer of the world's first proprietary non-alcohol, non-toxic, hydrogen-based cleaning technology, and has been producing germ killing solutions for over 10 years. The technology, called Hy-IQ® Water, has a unique method of sanitizing that uses hydrogen ions traveling nearly at the speed of light to breach the cell walls of exoskeleton germs. “We Kill Germs with Physics, Not Chemistry” is a tagline that expresses their commitment to the environment by providing non-Chemical solutions to the spread of dangerous pathogens. Killing the most dangerous germs on the planet, while meeting the EPA’s definition of “Water” is revolutionary. With world leading teams and technology, Aphex is doing its part to make the world a safer place. To find out more about Aphex and their technologies, visit: Aphex BioCleanse Systems, Inc. - Superior Sanitization (aphexus.com).

