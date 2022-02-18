Disclosure of Voting Rights in Ensurge Micropower ASA - Chair Morten Opstad - 18 February 2022

At the close of business on 18 February 2022, Morten Opstad, Chair of the Board of Ensurge Micropower ASA (the "Company"), held the following voting rights in the Company, for the purpose of the Extraordinary General Meeting on 24 February 2022:



Total 257,283,147 shares or 13.74% of the share capital and votes, consisting of the following:

* Proxy to represent and vote for 257,070,756 shares or 13.72% of the share capital, including shares held by Mr. Opstad and close associates.

* Proxy with voting instructions for 212,391 shares or 0.01% of the share capital.

Contact

Ståle Bjørnstad - Investor Relations

E-mail: stale.bjornstad@ensurge.com (mailto:stale.bjornstad@ensurge.com)

Phone: +47 99 16 76 72

Kevin Barber - Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: kevin.barber@ensurge.com ( mailto:kevin.barber@ensurge.com )

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.