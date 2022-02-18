TUESDAY: SBA Administrator Guzman to Visit Navajo Nation

Window Rock, AZ, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Tuesday, February 22, Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the voice for America’s 32.5 million small businesses in President Biden’s Cabinet, will visit Window Rock, AZ. Administrator Guzman will meet with Navajo Nation leadership, highlighting the economic impact of President Biden’s American Rescue Plan and opportunities presented by President Biden’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
This visit marks the Administrator’s first official visit to Navajo Nation. In her first year in office, Administrator Guzman has visited 26 states and U.S. territories, including Puerto Rico, and over 41 cities.
Media are invited to attend this meeting, which is open to the press for OPENING REMARKS ONLY, but must RSVP by 5:00 p.m. CT on Monday, February 21, 2022, for credentialing and further information.
WHEN:
Tuesday, February 22, 2022
WHERE:
Window Rock, AZ
WHO:
Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, U.S. Small Business Administration
Jonathan Nez, President of the Navajo Nation
WHY:
Administrator Guzman is traveling to Window Rock to meet with Navajo Nation leadership and small businesses to highlight the opportunities presented by President Biden’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
MEDIA RSVP: Please RSVP to Miryam Barajas at miryam.barajas@sba.gov with a reporter’s name and press outlet.
###
About the U.S. Small Business Administration
The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.