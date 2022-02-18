TUESDAY: SBA Administrator Guzman to Visit Navajo Nation

Window Rock, AZ, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Tuesday, February 22, Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman , head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the voice for America’s 32.5 million small businesses in President Biden’s Cabinet, will visit Window Rock, AZ. Administrator Guzman will meet with Navajo Nation leadership, highlighting the economic impact of President Biden’s American Rescue Plan and opportunities presented by President Biden’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

This visit marks the Administrator’s first official visit to Navajo Nation. In her first year in office, Administrator Guzman has visited 26 states and U.S. territories, including Puerto Rico, and over 41 cities.

Media are invited to attend this meeting, which is open to the press for OPENING REMARKS ONLY, but must RSVP by 5:00 p.m. CT on Monday, February 21, 2022, for credentialing and further information.

WHEN:

Tuesday, February 22, 2022

WHERE:

Window Rock, AZ

WHO:

Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, U.S. Small Business Administration

Jonathan Nez, President of the Navajo Nation

WHY:

Administrator Guzman is traveling to Window Rock to meet with Navajo Nation leadership and small businesses to highlight the opportunities presented by President Biden’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

MEDIA RSVP: Please RSVP to Miryam Barajas at miryam.barajas@sba.gov with a reporter’s name and press outlet.

