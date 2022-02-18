FSGA Announces 2021 Industry Award Winners

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Fantasy Sports & Gaming Association (FSGA) announced the winners of its 2021 Industry Awards at the annual FSGA Winter Conference in Las Vegas.

Nearly 40 companies submitted almost 100 nominations to be recognized as leaders in content creation, product experience, business services and more.

"We're thrilled to continue to recognize the leaders in our industry," said FSGA Chair Stacie Stern. "The FSGA Industry Awards celebrate the innovators and creators that have both shaped our landscape today and will drive us into the future."

Categories were separated into tiers based on company size, years in business, and annual income to create opportunities to celebrate companies at various stages of growth. Winners were determined by a vote of FSGA member companies.

2021 Industry Award winners are:

Best Audio Content - Enterprise : Fade the Noise, with Brad Evans & Brandon Funston

: Fade the Noise, with Brad Evans & Brandon Funston Best Audio Content - Midsized : The Fantasy Footballers Podcast

: The Fantasy Footballers Podcast Best Business to Business Service Provider : SportsDataIO

: SportsDataIO Best Product Experience - Non-Operator : The Action Network

: The Action Network Best Product Experience - Operator : PrizePicks

: PrizePicks Best Video Content - Enterprise : ESPN Fantasy

: ESPN Fantasy Best Video Content - Midsized : The Fantasy Footballers Podcast

: The Fantasy Footballers Podcast Best Video Content - Start-Up : WalterPicks

: WalterPicks Best Written Content - Enterprise : ESPN Fantasy

: ESPN Fantasy Best Written Content - Midsized : FantasyPros

: FantasyPros Best Written Content - Start-Up : FTN Network

: FTN Network Best Social Media Content : The Fantasy Footballers Podcast *

: The Fantasy Footballers Podcast * Fantasy Sports Business of the Year : PrizePicks

: PrizePicks Sports Betting Business of the Year: DraftKings

*The winner of the Best Social Media Content award was determined by a fan vote with nearly 12,000 fans participating.

About FSGA

The Fantasy Sports & Gaming Association is the only national organization representing the interests of fantasy sports and gaming companies. We are the voice for more than nearly 60 million fantasy sports players in the United States and Canada, and for the companies that provide services, news, information and competition to support these growing industries. Our members are sports and gaming enthusiasts, ranging from small startups to large media corporations. Our mission is to provide our members with essential research and data, networking opportunities and collective action to help them reach their potential. For more information, visit https://thefsga.org/.

