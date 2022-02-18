Lars Schubert appointed new Chief Operating Officer of BSH Hausgeräte GmbH

Lars Schubert, currently Chief Technology Officer and Member of the Board of Management of BSH in China, will join the Board of Management of BSH, Europe's leading home appliance manufacturer, on April 1, 2022



The engineer succeeds Dr. Silke Maurer, who is leaving the company

MUNICH, Germany, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lars Schubert will become a Member of the Board of Management of BSH Hausgeräte GmbH on April 1, 2022. As Chief Operating Officer (COO), he will be responsible for manufacturing, development, innovation, corporate technology and global supply chain management.

"I am delighted that in Lars Schubert we have found within BSH a highly qualified candidate with both technical and international experience to fill the position of COO," says Dr. Christian Fischer, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of BSH Hausgeräte GmbH and Deputy Chairman of the Board of Management of Robert Bosch GmbH.

Dr. Carla Kriwet, CEO and Chairwoman of the BSH Board of Management, adds: "Lars Schubert knows BSH and the needs of our consumers very well. He stands for innovation and speed like no other. We are very pleased to now also be working with him on the Board of Management, benefiting from his experience in Asia."

With Schubert, the Board of Management is gaining an expert who has known BSH for many years. After studying mechanical engineering at the University of Chemnitz-Zwickau, Schubert began his career in 1995 at BSH Hausgeräte GmbH in the Material Technology and Analytic division in Traunreut. After his first BSH assignment abroad in the U.S., where he was responsible for the cooking factory in New Bern, North Carolina, he held various management positions in production, product development and product management in Germany and abroad. In 2016, Schubert moved on to Nanjing, China, where he has held the position of Chief Technology Officer and Member of the BSH Board of Management in China since 2019.

The 52-year-old succeeds Dr. Silke Maurer, who will leave the company at the end of March. “We thank Silke Maurer for her dedication and leadership, and wish her the very best for the future,” explains Dr. Carla Kriwet.

