Proleo.io’s CEO, Hicham Sbaa, announces Partnership with Blockchain Wire

Trenton, NJ, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proleo.io is proud to announce its partnership with Blockchain Wire across the blockchain ecosystem. Proleo.io and Blockchain Wire simultaneously believe in the need for wide-scale adoption of blockchain technology across all major industries. That is why Proleo.io, a marketing and PR agency, has shaken hands with Blockchain Wire, the industry's first blockchain PR release distribution service. This partnership is unique and compelling. Both companies are destined to build momentum by utilizing their use cases to influence improvements across their basic structure.







Blockchain Wire is the industry's first blockchain press release distribution service that solely operates over blockchain news. Blockchain Wire reaches global broadcasts and online outlets across digital and social media, from fundamental blockchain news to information about the latest distributed ledger companies. The project potentially covers all broadcast points intending to make blockchain news accessible to all users.

What benefits does Proleo.io get out of this partnership? As per their vision, the company believes in becoming the go-to supplier for PR and digital business solutions across the crypto industry. With this collaboration, Proleo.io moves a step closer to their penultimate goal and would utilize the initiatives of managing their potential announcements through Blockchain Wire's platform.

Proleo.io’s founder & CEO, Hicham Sbaa, is excited to embark on this new collaboration that will maximize the company’s news reach in the crypto industry. He added: “This partnership is an important step that aligns with our belief in working and partnering with the best projects in this industry. Creating and distributing meaningful content for our clients is what we strive for. With Blockchain Wire, we believe our content will reach a much bigger network of crypto enthusiasts.”

About Proleo.io



Proleo.io is a multi-service digital provider that works across the marketing and PR sector of digital projects to offer business solutions for productive, profitable, and efficient results. Proleo.io focuses on blockchain technology and provides PR services to blockchain projects to help them grow at different levels. Proleo.io is the go-to solution for an ideal blockchain PR agency and will surely improve the standards of a project within the digital ecosystem.



