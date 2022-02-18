Inflatable Party Magic Introduces 5 Fantastic Water Slides For 2022 in the DFW Texas Area

Dallas, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inflatable Party Magic has added to its collection of fun Water Slide Rentals by unveiling 5 fantastic water slides that are set to become a rage in 2022.

For over two decades now, Inflatable Party Magic has become the go-to place for people looking for Party Rentals and inflatables in Aledo Texas, and surrounding areas. Its top-quality supplies have made waves with different types of parties including church and community events, kids’ parties and school gatherings, as well as corporate functions. Besides being fun the supplies are completely safe for use at these events.

That’s because Inflatable Party Magic understands the importance of impeccable quality when it comes to its rental options. Right from its Bounce House Rentals to Water Slides, each item in its expansive collection is quality checked and safety inspected on a regular basis. Moreover, these party supplies are cleaned and sanitized after every use to ensure that there are no compromises on the hygiene front.



Inflatable Party Magic TX

These are just some of the reasons why party supplies from Inflatable Party Magic have won rave reviews from customers. Those looking for bounce houses, water slides, obstacle courses, interactive games, or extreme attractions for that matter will enjoy the convenience of the process of picking the best options. Interested customers can simply check for their availability on the website.

They can then choose the date and time of their party, pick the supplies, pay deposit and rest easy. Interestingly unlike other names in the business, Inflatable Party Magic still offers 8-hour rental options that are great value for people’s money. Through the simple online booking process available 24 x 7, they can guarantee themselves not only the best supplies like Water Slide Rentals but impeccable customer support and service as well.

Inflatable Party Magic works with an experienced team of well-trained professionals. Right from helping clients choose the best options to installation at the venue, each of the tasks is handle with complete professionalism. And the great news is that there are plenty of Water Slide Rentals to choose from. And now, the renowned name in the business has added 5 sensational options to the collection that will be a rage in 2022. They include:

Rainforest obstacle course for wet use can be rented for $655.00.

22 feet Tropical explosion water slide offers all the thrills and rents for $640.00.

20 feet Caustic drop extreme water slide rental is available for $420.00.

20 feet Midnight fire waterslide with pool is another fun option for $370.00.

18 feet Lava rush dual landed waterslide with pool can be rented for $375.00.

There are many other water slides and rental options available at Inflatable Party Magic.

About Inflatable Party Magic

Inflatable Party Magic TX is a party rental company offering services in Cleburne, Arlington, Aledo, Fort Worth, Burleson, and other DFW areas in Texas. They specialize in party rentals for all kinds of small, medium, and large-sized events. With easy online bookings, customers can select from pre-made packages or design their own package with a range of, rock climbing walls, photo booths, and more.

###

Contact

Inflatable Party Magic TX

Address: 2852 W FM 4, Cleburne TX 760033

Phone: 817-800-8618

Website: https://www.inflatablepartymagictx.com/





Newsroom: news.38digitalmarket.com