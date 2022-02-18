Acardex To Launches the Biggest Decentralized Exchange on The Cardano Network

Chicago, IL, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acardex is set out to become the most unique DeFi on the Cardano network that utilizes the automated market maker protocol in the carrying out of its core purpose as a decentralized exchange for seamless swap of native and non-native tokens and trading of Cardano based native tokens.

Acardex is also on a mission to offer other DeFi services like Initial Dex Offering Launchpad, NFT marketplace, Borrowing and Lending protocol and much more.





Features Of Acardex

Anonymity: The first important advantage associated with Acardex decentralized exchanges would refer directly to the anonymity of users. Users do not need to pass the standard identification procedures such as Know Your Customer or KYC processes with decentralized crypto exchanges.

Native Token availability: All native tokens on Cardano will be available on our platform that is to say, Acardex provides easier availability of tokens, especially the ones minted on the Cardano blockchain.

Reduced Counter-Party Risks: Counter-party risk is clearly evident when one of the parties involved in a transaction does not fulfill their contractual obligation. This will be cancelled out as there will be no need for any intermediary for transactions, rather through our smart contracts, automated means of processing transactions is assured, and this ultimately entails gaining freedom from counter-party risks.

Low security risks: This simply means that users are in charge of their funds and wallet, no one can literally freeze or hack decentralized exchanges as they provide users with private keys. The unique highlight of a DEX or decentralized exchange is that it does not control the funds of users.

$ACX Token Use Cases

The native token which will power Acardex network is $ACX and its total supply will be 1,000,000,000 ACX

Acardex use cases include but not limited to;

- Ability to trade ADA for other Cardano Native Tokens

- Ability to cast votes and participate in the governance of the platform

- Used for payment of fees such like Swap fees and slippage fees

- Ability to participate in Acardex’s NFT decentralized marketplace that is open and accessible to everyone

- Acardex token early adopters will be allowed exclusive access NFT Drops, list their NFts, set a price and sell their assets on our marketplace.

ACX Token Seed-Sale Details

1 ACX = 0.00125 ADA

1 ADA = 800 ACX

Minimum Buy: 300 ADA

Maximum Buy: 30,000 ADA

To participate in the On Going Seed-Sale , users should only use Cardano native wallets like Yoroi Wallet, Daedalus Wallet, Nami Wallet or Adalite Wallet.

Comprehensive guide will be made available on how to participate in the ACX Seed-Sale

Remember, users can only participate in the Seed-Sale via our website: https://acardex.io/seed-sale.html

Arcadex Socials Connect

Website: https://acardex.io/

Telegram Group: https://t.me/acardexcommunity

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1leD8budK_31CAI92jluuQ

Twitter: https://twitter.com/_acardex

Medium: https://medium.com/@acardex

Company: Acardex