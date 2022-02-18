AVANTE LOGIXX INC. TO RELEASE RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 AFTER MARKET CLOSE ON FRIDAY FEBRUARY 25, 2022

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or for dissemination in the United States

TORONTO-Ontario, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avante Logixx Inc. (TSX.V: XX) (OTC: ALXXF) (“Avante” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it will release its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 after market close on Friday February 25, 2022 and a news release will be disseminated at that time.



About Avante Logixx Inc.

Avante Logixx Inc. (TSXV: XX) is a Toronto based provider of high end security services. We acquire, manage and build industry leading businesses which provide specialized, mission-critical solutions that address the needs of our customers. Our businesses continuously develop innovative solutions that enable our customers to achieve their objectives. With an experienced team and a proven track record of solid growth, we are taking steps to establish a broad portfolio of security businesses to provide our customers and shareholders with exceptional returns. Please visit our website at www.avantelogixx.com and consider joining our investor email list.

