Veteran Business Leader Carey Mason Named Acting Chair of Board of Trustees of Community Foundation Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Foundation Boulder County today announced Carey Mason has been named Acting Chair of its Board of Trustees, effective immediately. Mason has served as the board’s Vice Chair since mid-year 2021 and assumes the role from Sue Anderson, who is stepping down after guiding the board for nearly two years.

“We are only at the beginning of our critical role in partnering with state, county and local governments, nonprofits, private industry and our thousands of generous donors to support the families and businesses so tragically impacted by the Marshall Fire,” said Community Foundation Boulder County CEO Tatiana Hernandez. “We cannot thank Sue enough for her tireless work and leadership, and we will carry on her legacy in service to our neighbors during this time of need.”

To date, the Community Foundation has distributed over $8 million, or 27%, from over $30 million raised by the Wildfire Fund, an unprecedented achievement by any community foundation in the aftermath of a disaster. All grants from the Wildfire Fund are considered by the careful guidance of our advisory committee and the recognition of the immediate, short- and long-term needs of our community. A breakdown of the Wildfire Fund’s grants as of today:



$5.5 million in direct financial assistance to households that were damaged or destroyed

$1.5 million in direct financial assistance to workers that lost wages or livelihood equipment

$150,000 to United Policyholders for insurance policy navigation

$265,000 to Impact on Education to ensure adequate mental health advocates at the most fire-

affected schools in the Boulder Valley School District

affected schools in the Boulder Valley School District $250,000 to Boulder Jewish Family Services to provide crisis counseling to anyone who needs it in

individual and group settings, with trauma-informed practices

individual and group settings, with trauma-informed practices $500,000 in direct assistance to mobile or manufactured households with confirmed wind damage Mason Brings Extensive and Diverse Background to Community Foundation

Acting Board Chair Mason is the founder and CEO of DEI4BIZ, LLC, a company helping businesses integrate diversity, equity and inclusion into their processes and culture. Prior to starting his consulting practice, Mason amassed more than 35 years of experience in Human Capital Management, with extensive senior executive experience in marketing, product development, sales, operations, human resources and customer service working with businesses of various sizes throughout the U.S., Australia, and Southeast Asia.



In addition to Community Foundation Boulder County, Mason actively supports several nonprofits including Break Through, Cultivate NGO, EforAll, Fertile Ground, the Humane Society of Boulder Valley, Out Boulder County, the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Las Vegas TGTHR, and Salute Colorado.“ I could not be more proud of the truly unprecedented work the Community Foundation Boulder County has already accomplished in the face of the Marshall Fire,” said Mason, “and I’m looking forward to continuing to provide thoughtful guidance as we continue this critical work. I’m extremely proud to lead our organization with the same fervor and dedication exemplified by Sue Anderson during her tenure.”

###

About Community Foundation Boulder County

Founded in 1991, the Community Foundation has granted more than $100 million to Boulder County nonprofits and citizens in need across a range of funding areas. As a trusted resource for donors and professional advisors, Community Foundation provides philanthropic services and expertise to inform impactful giving, responds to immediate needs and anticipates future challenges. The Community Foundation Boulder County has raised more than $30 million to date to support those impacted by the Marshall Fire and has already distributed nearly 30 percent of those funds, an unprecedented accomplishment for community foundations. Through informed decision-making, the organizations strive to inspire ideas, prompt action and mobilize resources to improve the quality of life for all. Advancing inclusivity and providing leadership and on key issues, the foundation collaborates with community-minded individuals and organizations that want to make a difference, accomplishing more together than we ever could alone. For more information, please visit www.CommFound.org.





