Postcode Plumbers Continue To Grow In Spite Of Covid Challenges And Lack Of Available Skilled Tradesmen

Edinburgh, UK, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Postcode Plumbers, rated as the top Emergency Plumbers In East Lothian and Edinburgh, are now hiring new staff to respond to emergencies and keep up with clients’ expectations as it has consistently done for 22 years.

Postcode Plumbers was established in 1999 with the aim of raising the bar for professional plumbing and heating services. It has done that since by working with residential and commercial clients meeting their requirements every single time. In fact, it has become the go-to service for clients faced with emergencies. And that’s the reason they are ranked as the top Emergency Plumbers In East Lothian and Edinburgh areas.



Engineers and a team of professionals working with Postcode Plumbers take the effort to understand clients’ requirements right at the onset. It helps them offer solutions that are best suited to clients’ needs. It’s one of the reasons why the professional plumbing and heating services company has won accolades, and glowing customer testimonials speak highly of the services it provides.

In fact, Postcode Plumbers is a full-service company that offers a wide range of services for clients including plumbing repairs, smart heating, gas central heating, appliance repairs, and drainage issues. As the leading Emergency Plumbers In East Lothian, it is known to come to clients’ rescue at the earliest, offering them effective solutions, which save them a lot of hassle and avoid the problem from getting a lot worse.

Any type of plumbing emergency like burst pipes, broken boilers, and blocked drains can be resolved by the engineers working with Postcode Plumbers in double-quick time. The trusted Emergency Plumbers In East Lothian and Edinburgh are always on call to help. Those dealing with plumbing or heating services emergencies can reach out and get free estimates and advice at the earliest.

In fact, in cases where it is possible, Postcode Plumbers are known to complete the job within 24 hours. It has consistently done that thanks to its expert professionals, like its central heating engineers, who are Gas SAFE registered. From gas safety checks, repairs, and installations; its professionals are equipped to handle any task, big or small, without causing any inconvenience to clients.

And it is commendable that Postcode Plumbers have continued to deliver on its promise through the testing times of Covid-19. Besides the challenges brought on by the pandemic, there has been a lack of skilled plumbing tradesmen that are Gas SAFE registered. In spite of the difficulties Postcode Plumbers has continued its growth and is now looking for plumbing staff, who will be trained to its exceptional standards so that they can respond to clients’ emergencies quickly and efficiently.

Postcode Plumbers, since their inception in 1999, the professional plumbers and heating services have made a name for themselves on the back of exceptional quality solutions that have ticked the right boxes for clients in East Lothian and Edinburgh

