Calyxt Announces Pricing of Offering Of Common Stock and Warrants and Updates Business and Risk Factor Disclosure

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellectis (Euronext Growth: ALCLS - Nasdaq: CLLS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company using its pioneering gene-editing platform to develop life-saving cell and gene therapies, and Calyxt, Inc. (“Calyxt”), a majority-owned (61.8% as of December 31, 2021) subsidiary of Cellectis S.A., announced the placement to an institutional investor in an underwritten offering of (i) 3,880,000 shares of Calyxt common stock, (ii) pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 3,880,000 shares of its common stock, and (iii) common warrants to purchase up to 7,760,000 shares of its common stock (the "Offering").

The shares of common stock and the pre-funded warrants were each sold in combination with corresponding common warrants, with one common warrant to purchase one share of common stock for each share of common stock or each pre-funded warrant sold. The pre-funded warrants will have an exercise price of $0.0001 per share of Calyxt common stock and the common warrants will have an exercise price of $1.41 per share of Calyxt common stock. The pre-funded warrants will be immediately exercisable and remain exercisable until exercised, while the common warrants will be exercisable six months after the date of issuance and will have a term of five years from the date of exercisability. The aggregate public offering price for each share of common stock or each pre-funded warrant and, in each case, an accompanying common warrant was $1.41. All securities sold in the Offering were sold by Calyxt.

In connection with the Offering, Calyxt disclosed certain preliminary estimated financial information as of December 31, 2021: Calyxt’s cash and cash equivalents was $13.7 million, restricted cash was $0.6 million, total current liabilities were $4.1 million, and financing lease obligations, including current portion, were $17.9 million.

This preliminary financial information, which has not been audited, is based on information currently available to Calyxt and is subject to the completion of Calyxt’s year-end financial closing procedures. It is possible that Calyxt’s independent registered public accounting firm may identify items that require Calyxt to make adjustments to the preliminary estimates set forth above and those changes could be material.

In connection with the Offering, Calyxt also provided an updated description of certain aspects of its business (the “Updated Calyxt Business Disclosure”) and updated the risk factor disclosure (the “Updated Calyxt Risk Factor Disclosure”) from Calyxt’s prior filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Cellectis

Cellectis is a clinical-stage biotechnology company using its pioneering gene-editing platform to develop life-saving cell and gene therapies. Cellectis utilizes an allogeneic approach for CAR-T immunotherapies in oncology, pioneering the concept of off-the-shelf and ready-to-use gene-edited CAR-T cells to treat cancer patients, and a platform to make therapeutic gene editing in hemopoietic stem cells for various diseases. As a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with over 21 years of expertise in gene editing, Cellectis is developing life-changing product candidates utilizing TALEN®, its gene editing technology, and PulseAgile, its pioneering electroporation system to harness the power of the immune system in order to treat diseases with unmet medical needs. As part of its commitment to a cure, Cellectis remains dedicated to its goal of providing lifesaving UCART product candidates for multiple cancers including acute myeloid leukemia (AML), B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) and multiple myeloma (MM). .HEAL is a new platform focusing on hemopoietic stem cells to treat blood disorders, immunodeficiencies and lysosomal storage diseases.

Cellectis headquarters are in Paris, France, with locations in New York, New York and Raleigh, North Carolina. Cellectis is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market (ticker: CLLS) and on Euronext Growth (ticker: ALCLS).

About Calyxt:

Calyxt (Nasdaq: CLXT) is a plant-based synthetic biology company. The Company leverages its proprietary PlantSpring™ technology platform to engineer plant metabolism to produce innovative and high value plant-based chemistries for use in customers' materials and products. As plant-based solutions, the Company's synthetic biology products can be used in helping customers meet their sustainability targets and financial goals. Calyxt's diversified offerings are primarily delivered through its proprietary BioFactory™ production system. For more information, visit www.calyxt.com .

Forward-looking Statements

