Tim Davis Presents Sale of Southampton Estate Home With Lake Agawam Views and Endless Potential

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y., Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This home at 468 First Neck Lane, asking $12.5 million, is tucked away on a secluded portion of Lake Agawam and close to the ocean, one of the finest locations within the Estate Section, according to the listing broker Tim Davis of the Corcoran Group.

A 4,775-square-foot home offers four bedrooms and four bathrooms, though there is ample room to build a new, big abode. The 1.5-acre parcel can accommodate a home of nearly 6,000 square feet, plus a finished lower level with even more space. The waterfront property is located outside of the Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA) flood zone, always an asset when building in the Hamptons.

"A redevelopment of the site would provide ocean views and more broad views of Lake Agawam from the upper rooms," Davis' listing says.

The property also boasts views of the iconic St. Andrew's Dune Church, the earliest life-saving station in New York, at the south end of the lake.

The home is just eight-tenths of a mile, or a three-minute drive, to the famous Coopers Beach on Meadow Lane, which is considered one of the most beautiful beaches in the country. It is also close to downtown Southampton's shops and restaurants.

The property has come onto the market for the first time in 40 years.

The circular driveway leads up to a detached two-car garage and the existing home with a covered porch.

A generously-sized foyer leads into a dining room, just down the hallway from a large living room which boasts a wall of windows to take advantage of the views, along with a brick fireplace. Both the dining room and living room enjoy access to a second covered porch and a brick patio.

The adjacent kitchen area includes a breakfast room. A mudroom and laundry area are located just off the kitchen with a separate entrance.

Three of the four bedrooms are located on the first floor. One, considered a primary bedroom, features a curved wall of windows that look out toward the lake, a dressing area, and access to two bathrooms.

The second-floor primary suite offers a separate sitting room off the bedroom, which has its own balcony that overlooks the lake, and a bathroom with lots of closet space and a walk-in shower.

The home also features a cabana room with a separate entrance for a quick change after a dip in the pool.

Whether buyers want to renovate or build new, this property offers endless possibilities.

468 First Neck Lane, Southampton, New York, is listed for $12,500,000.

For more information or to schedule a private showing, please contact:

Tim Davis, Licensed Associate Real Estate Broker

Corcoran Group Real Estate

24 Main Street Southampton, NY 11968

T: +1 631.702.9211 or +1 516.356.5736

E: tgdavis@corcoran.com

W: www.timdavishamptons.com

To view listing, Click Here

