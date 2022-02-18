Netgain Technology Recognized on CRN’s 2022 MSP 500 List

ST. CLOUD, Minn., Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netgain Technology LLC, a cloud solutions provider focused on serving accounting firms and healthcare organizations, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Netgain Technology to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Security 100 category for 2022. CRN’s annual MSP 500 list identifies the leading service providers in North America whose forward-thinking approaches to managed services are changing the landscape of the IT channel, helping clients increase efficiency and simplify IT solutions, while maximizing their return on investment.



Over the past two years, accounting firms and healthcare organizations have accelerated their digital transformation efforts, driven by the need to enable remote productivity, enhance security, and address critical talent gaps. Increasingly, these firms are seeking a modern cloud IT partner that brings established capabilities in optimizing industry-specific applications in the public cloud, proven enterprise-grade delivery capabilities, and a security-first mindset.

Over the last twenty years, Netgain has built deep expertise in delivering a modern, secure, enterprise-grade IT-as-a-Service solution across both Microsoft Azure and its private cloud platforms. Accounting firms and healthcare organizations rely on Netgain to enable their increasingly hybrid workforce with a secure, anytime, anywhere cloud desktop solution that seamlessly integrates modern productivity and collaboration tools with critical industry-specific workloads. These clients have partnered with Netgain to architect their digital transformation, modernize their IT infrastructure, migrate critical business applications, and enhance their overall security posture.

The annual MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on- and off-premises services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premises and cloud-based security services.

In response to a threat landscape that is increasingly targeting small- and mid-sized businesses, organizations of all sizes have become more security-literate, particularly CPA firms and healthcare organizations that have access to highly sensitive information. Last year, Netgain made substantial investments in both technology and personnel to better protect those organizations, including hiring an experienced Chief Information Security Officer (CISO Kshitij Kathuria), expanding its portfolio of managed security services, and formally adopting a “security by design” approach to its own infrastructure. These moves helped to cement Netgain’s place on CRN’s Security 100 list for the second year in a row.

“In addition to having to adjust their own business operations to account for the changed conditions during the pandemic, MSPs have also seen increased demand for their managed communications, collaboration and security services,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The solution providers on our 2022 MSP 500 list deserve credit for their innovative and game-changing approaches to managed services in these unpredictable times, as well as their ability to optimize operational efficiencies and systems without straining IT budgets.”

“Our mission is to partner with our clients in accounting and healthcare and unlock the full potential of modern cloud technologies. This can only occur if the IT strategy is fully aligned with the organization’s ultimate goals,” said Sumeet Sabharwal, CEO of Netgain Technology. “We spent significant time and effort with our clients to understand their goals, establish a shared digital transformation roadmap, and tailor our IT-as-a-service solution to meet their specific needs. We’re honored that our commitment, as well as our recent investments in both cloud and managed security offerings, have been recognized by CRN.”

The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2022 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/msp500.

About Netgain Technology LLC

Netgain provides managed cloud and IT services to mid-market firms in the Healthcare and Accounting industries. Netgain couples deep private and public cloud expertise with industry-specific application expertise as part of its comprehensive IT-as-a-Service solutions portfolio. Netgain partners with businesses to accelerate IT transformation, enhance security and resiliency, and elevate the end-client experience. Most importantly, Netgain removes the complexities of the underlying technology to help clients get back to what matters most: driving growth and productivity as part of running a higher performing business.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

© 2022 The Channel Company LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.