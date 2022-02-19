DFW Defense Attorney Explains the Difference Between Manslaughter and Criminally Negligent Homicide in New Web Resource

Dallas, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DFW Defense Attorney Mick Mickelsen Explains the Difference Between Manslaughter and Criminally Negligent Homicide in New Web Resource

There are four types of criminal homicide in the state of Texas. While murder and capital murder cases tend to receive a lot of media attention, the remaining two types, criminally negligent homicide and manslaughter, are less frequently talked about. To aid public understanding of this area of law, Dallas-based defense attorney Mick Mickelsen has created a web resource explaining important legal information about the two crimes in detail.

Manslaughter is a second-degree felony in Texas, and carries much harsher penalties than criminally negligent homicide, which is a state jail felony,” says Mr. Mickelsen, who has decades of experience defending violent crimes in the state of Texas. “Those accused of criminal homicide in Texas are often left wondering which offense they will be charged with, and those charged often wonder why they have been charged with one and not the other.”

The new educational resource by Dallas criminal defense attorney Mick Mickelsen covers the following topics:

Criminally negligent homicide vs. manslaughter in Texas

Criminally negligent homicide legal definition

Manslaughter legal definition

What is the difference between criminal negligence and recklessness?

Criminally negligent homicide examples

Manslaughter examples

What are the penalties for criminally negligent homicide in Texas?

How to defend against criminally negligent homicide charges

What are the penalties for manslaughter in Texas?

How to defend against manslaughter charges

Dallas Violent Crimes Attorneys — Broden & Mickelsen

If you have been charged with a violent criminal offense in Texas, it is crucial to discuss your case with a criminal defense lawyer who has experience handling Texas violent crimes cases. Broden & Mickelsen provides aggressive and ethical representation to individuals and businesses accused of criminal offenses. The firm accomplishes this through its unique team approach to criminal defense, which involves both partners actively participating in the case.

To achieve a favorable resolution, Broden and Mickelsen evaluate each case individually and utilize all the resources available. The Texas Board of Legal Specialization has certified criminal defense attorneys Clint Broden and Mick Mickelsen as experts in criminal law for trials and appeals.

Call Broden & Mickelsen to discuss the details of your case today: (214) 720-9552.

