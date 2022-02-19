Bitengen Changes Global Fintech Market with Crypto and NFT Exchange

Covent Garden, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Covent Garden, England -

First Global Exchange Platform Interacting with NFT, Crypto, Fiat, and Commodities all in one.

(London, England) Bitengen, the global leader in the crypto marketplace, launches an NFT Marketplace that allows users to browse and purchase a wide range of NFTs, including art, media, games, avatars, and much more initiates the launch of Bitengencoin while issuing token holders a return on investment.

.

Bitengencoin (BENG) is a BEP-20 token on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) used in almost every part of the Bitengen ecosystem and provides distinct advantages for its holders. The token is used for exchange fees, withdrawal fees, listing fees, and pretty much any other fee on any of the Bitengen platforms to include trades for commodities, NFT, Fiat and Crypto

In addition, BENG also offers utility beyond just paying fees. The token allows holders to participate in governance, helping to direct the future of the Bitengen ecosystem and allowing users to participate regarding policymaking, voting, and more.

BENG holders will also be eligible to receive rewards including more BENG by simply holding cryptocurrency on the Bitengen platform. The token also allows holders to gain access to additional features within the Bitengen ecosystem to include:

Fast and Stable: Advanced Trade orders help manage risk while allowing a certain amount of flexibility in trading assets.Reliability: The platform provides world-class financial stability by maintaining full reserves with the highest standards of legal compliance.

The four areas of significance include security, a best-in-class trading platform, low trading fees, and a powerful charting engine. Regarding security, there is a focus on protecting trading regarding user information, and funding is the priority. The best-in-class trading platform is a fast, safe, and reliable trading platform is suitable for novice and professional traders. Low trading fees allow for the enjoyment of tight spreads and low commission rates while trading BTC, ETH, LTC, XRP, and BCH with 1:100 leverage. Lastly, as a powerful charting engine, the user has access to multiple chart types, a variety of indicators and drawing tools, as well as the ability to trade directly from the chart.

These features aren’t available to regular users and include increased exposure for listings, reduced service charges, and more.

BENG has a total of three (3) billion tokens with a built-in burn plan that makes the token naturally deflationary. Every quarter, 25% of Bitengen profits will be used to buy back BENG tokens and permanently remove them from circulation. This action will continue until 25% of the entire BENG supply is removed from circulation.

In addition, one of Bitengens Initiatives is to utilize carbon reduction technologies and perfectly efficient energy and water delivery systems, proven through a strategic alignment with Quanttech.io. Their goals are to weave innovations within the energy sectors of cryptocurrency mining through internal Sovereign DAO models.

BENG is available for purchase on P2PB2B.io and the Bitengen exchange.

About Bitengen:

Bitengen is a Global Bitcoin-based platform offering leveraged trading on several digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, and Bitcoin Cash. Providing clients with access to top-tier liquidity and a wide range of trading tools while maintaining security liquidity, enabling a safe and efficient trading environment for everyone. Bitengen remains committed to creating a dynamic and most innovative platform that equips users with all necessary tools for trading activities. Download Bitengen Apps on Apple and Android to trade over 20+ assets, including Crypto. For more information, Bitengen may be found at https://bitengen.io.

