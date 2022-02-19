Fan Tokens Site Chiliz News Expands Sports NFTs With 2022 NFL & College Football

Frisco, United States , Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Presented by Digital Shoutout LLC, the website’s recent expansion offers extensive news coverage relating to teams and players in football, basketball, baseball, and other sports.

With this expansion, Chiliz News will introduce its readers to the various applications of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the sports industry, including the recently launched NFL digital video highlights.

Sports NFTs are a growing niche in the digital assets industry that combines fandom with digital asset ownership. These assets allow fans to own unique sports-related digital items like artwork, trading cards, video games, memes, and more.

With the fresh addition to its news coverage, Chiliz News intends to build a digital community where fans will learn about promising NFTs that could strengthen their portfolio in the long term.

Spanning NASCAR, College Football and F1, the website provides the most extensive sports NFT coverage to fans all over the world. One of its popular articles is about the single-edition NFT digital tokens created for players at the Reese’s Senior Bowl. Minted on Panini’s private blockchain platform, each of these custom NFT collectibles features a short video recorded by the player. The full article can be found at https://chiliznews.com/future-nfl-players-receive-nft-of-themselves-at-senior-bowl-minted-on-panini-blockchain

Chiliz News started out as a Chiliz and fan token resource but has since grown to encompass NFT news related to all sports. The website also publishes articles about Socios partnerships and fan tokens available through the popular fan engagement app.

With the recent expansion, Chiliz News affirms its position as the leading news source for sports and crypto enthusiasts.

One of their recent articles talks about the launch of the National Football League NFTs. It covers the latest partnership between Dapper Labs, the National Football League and the National Football League Players Association announcing the release of NFT digital video highlights of best plays that will be featured on NFL All Day. Designed as the digital equivalent to card collecting, the best play highlights will be made available to fans in form of so-called “Moments” packs.

To find out more about the NFL digital assets, please visit https://chiliznews.com/national-football-league-nfts-launch-soon-nfl-all-day-to-feature-digital-video-highlights-of-best-plays

