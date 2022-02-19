Netcompany - Final transactions in connection with share buyback programme

Company announcement

No. 12/2022

19 February 2022

Final transactions in connection with share buyback programme

On 25 January 2022, Netcompany Group A/S (“Netcompany”) announced that a share buyback programme of up to DKK 50m and a maximum of 170,000 shares had been initiated with the purpose of meeting Netcompany’s future commitments under its LTIP programmes (RSU). The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme was set to end no later than 31 March 2022.

Today, Netcompany announces the final transactions carried out under the current share buyback programme.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 15 February 2022 to 18 February 2022:

Number of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK 15-02-2022 6,000 446.38 2,678,280 16-02-2022 6,000 442.14 2,652,840 17-02-2022 7,000 437.95 3,065,650 18-02-2022 8,250 430.11 3,548,408 Accumulated for the period 27,250 - 11,945,178 Accumulated under the programme 111,050 - 49,987,032

Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions, Netcompany owns a total of 726,486 treasury shares corresponding to 1.45% of the total share capital.

