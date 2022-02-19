Ontario Federation of Labour Leaders to Attend Solidarity Action with Communities Impacted by the Convoy

TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ontario Federation of Labour (OFL) is mobilizing and will join a community solidarity action in support of Ottawa residents affected by the convoy and occupation of their community.



Organized by Community Solidarity TO, Sunday’s rally and march unifies progressive organizations across the GTA with the goals of keeping Toronto residents, workers, and neighbourhoods safe from extremism.

The Ontario Federation of Labour unequivocally opposes the hate displayed by convoy participants and strongly condemns the targeting and harassment of working people and their communities.

Ontario Labour leaders are joining this important community action in solidarity with all workers and community members who have been impacted by the convoy.

Date:

Community Solidarity Action Toronto: Sunday, February 20 @ 1:00 p.m., Nathan Phillips Square, Toronto City Hall, Toronto.



Media Availability:

Ahmad Gaied, OFL Secretary-Treasurer

Janice Folk-Dawson, OFL Executive Vice-President

Fred Hahn, President, CUPE Ontario

Sara Labelle, 2nd Vice-President, OPSEU/SEFPO

The Ontario Federation of Labour represents 54 unions and one million workers in Ontario. For information, visit www.OFL.ca and follow @OFLabour on Facebook and Twitter .

For more information, please contact:

